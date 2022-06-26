ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Asked About 'Hard' Filming On Thor: Love And Thunder, DP Immediately Opens Up About Chris Hemsworth's Butt

By Carlie Hoke
 2 days ago

With the highly anticipated release of Thor: Love and Thunder steadily approaching and the film having  its Hollywood premiere, fans are more excited than ever to see Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor arms in action. Of course, such a film can be challenging to make, especially considering the intricacy of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four from both creative and production standpoints. And in the case of this movie, Hemsworth’s butt apparently caused some difficulty on set, according to director of photography Barry "Baz" Idoine.

Barry Idoine caught up with Deadline on the red carpet for the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder , which is where the cinematographer revealed that Chris Hemsworth’s butt was quite the distraction on set of the upcoming Marvel movie . While Idoine may have known how he wanted to execute the work, things were apparently tricky due to the fact that so many people were distracted by the actor's cheeks. Here it is in his own words:

It's incredibly hard to shoot Chris Hemsworth's butt. I mean, nobody concentrates, nobody does their job, everybody's looking at the butt, they're not looking at what they're supposed to be doing. That was a challenge.

I mean, this is totally valid. Chris Hemsworth’s massive arms are a distraction for me, so I can’t even imagine trying to work in the same space as his butt. Even though the people who were on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder were total professionals in their own right, I still can’t really fault them for falling under some kind of film-halting spell when confronted with Hemsworth’s behind.

It’s very possible that it was the lack of Thor’s typical garb that amplified the situation. The most recent trailer for Love and Thunder revealed that Chris Hemsworth has a nude scene , and I’m willing to bet some pretty big money that filming said scene was a show-stopping affair.

People are pretty used to seeing the Marvel star shirtless at this point, but it sounds like it may have been a whole different ball game when it comes to filming his rear end. As far as the fandom goes, they certainly have been hitting the replay button on the moment Thor gets nude in the trailer and it certainly could serve as a major reason for those who are (and aren't) fans of the MCU to check out the movie on the big screen.

Considering that there's been a friendly rivalry over who the best God of Thunder is in Thor: Love and Thunder (between Chris Hemsworth’s OG and Natalie Portman’s new Mighty Thor), the nude scene might be a boon for the former. Thor Odinson may have earned some major brownie points there. But as mentioned Portman's arms have been a topic of discussion on the web . All in all, it looks like both on-screen heroes are out to impress.

With the amount of attention certain body parts are getting ahead of the film’s release, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Chris Hemsworth’s butt and Natalie Portman’s arms don’t get their own film credits. Despite the (very warranted) distraction that Hemsworth’s butt provided, though, Thor: Love and Thunder is still set to hit theaters on July 8th, and I honestly can’t wait to see the completed film on the big screen.

Related
ETOnline.com

Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Make an Adorable Red Carpet Debut at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Premiere

Chris Hemsworth made his red carpet appearance at the Australian premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder an adorable one, bringing his wife and two sons with him!. The star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their 8-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha, walked the Sydney red carpet and smiled for photos on Monday. The couple also shares a 9-year-old daughter, India, who appeared to be absent from the premiere.
Chris Hemsworth
Natalie Portman
IndieWire

Natalie Portman’s Trainer Reveals Her Grueling 10-Month ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Workout Routine

Click here to read the full article. “Thor: Love and Thunder” marks Natalie Portman’s first major Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance since 2013’s “Thor 2.” While the “Black Swan” star is reprising her role as Jane Foster from the first two “Thor” films, her third appearance will look dramatically different from anything Marvel fans have seen her do before. Rather than sitting on the sidelines as a love interest for the God of Thunder, Taika Waititi’s new film sees her picking up the hammer and suiting up as a superhero in her own right. But to do that, she had to get...
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson hit the red carpet in dazzling dresses as they join dapper co-star Chris Hemsworth at the LA premiere of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love And Thunder

Natalie Portman and her co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson led the star-studded arrivals on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love And Thunder. The 41-year-old Academy Award winner, who plays Thor's love interest-turned-superhero Jane Foster, hit the red carpet in a dazzling bronze sequin...
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
E! News

Patricia Heaton Blasts Disney-Pixar for Not Casting Tim Allen in Lightyear

Watch: Chris Evans Talks Recreating Iconic Buzz Lightyear Role. Patricia Heaton is sharing how she really feels about Tim Allen not being cast in Lightyear. "Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns," the actress tweeted on June 14. "Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?"
WWD

Tessa Thompson Brings Metallic Luster in Cutout Armani Privé Dress at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is continuing her red carpet winning streak with another memorable look. The actress attended the premiere of her new film, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Thursday night in Los Angeles wearing a custom dress from Armani Privé. Thompson’s dress was a gray-blue metallic dress featuring an asymmetric cutout. She paired the look with a silver arm cuff, rings and earrings from brands like Graziela Gems, EF Collection and Sara Weinstock jewelry.More from WWDNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. PremierePhotos from 'The Terminal List' PremiereEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa...
The Independent

Natalie Portman says Chris Hemsworth has to hide from other parents when picking his kids up from school

Natalie Portman revealed that her Thor franchise costar Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking up his kids from school to avoid attracting too much attention.The actor, who next appears in Thor: Love and Thunder (out 7 July), was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Saturday (25 June) and spoke about filming the fourth movie in the series in Hemsworth’s native Australia.Portman’s two children, son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, 5, accompanied her on the film shoot and were able to attend a local school along with Hemsworth’s children. Hemsworth has three children with wife Elsa Pataky,...
