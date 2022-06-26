ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monsoon relief comes early for firefighters

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. Forest Service member stationed along Forest Road 333 on Thursday in the Sandia Mountains. Officials announced they will reopen most of the state’s national forests after an early monsoon onset quelled fire concerns. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) The last few months could be summed up by...

rrobserver.com

Walking on sunshine RR

After a week of extreme rain and thunder storms, today is bright and sunny. It is a good day to go out to a park or maybe take a hike. Hopefully it stays clear for tomorrow’s Isotopes game…. For now though the high will be 85 and the low...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City approves Albertson’s, food court near Presbyterian Rust

Albertson’s Market Street is the second in the state, the first being in Santa Fe. The Market Street brand features a wide range of natural and organic foods, including its own O-organics line, a concierge event planning service and a specialty floral department. Developed by Roy Solomon, Margarita Hill...
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain moves north this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a weekend soaker for most of New Mexico with heavy rain moving into the northern mountains Saturday night. We’ve already collected widespread totals of 1-2″ for parts of Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Santa Rosa. Flash flooding will continue to be the biggest threat tonight as the core of the heavy rain moves over the burn scars. This batch of storms will slowly push north while scattered showers and storms fill out the western part of the state. Rainfall will be heaviest northeast with the cold front northeast. Skies remain mostly cloudy/overcast through the overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll also continue our muggier/milder trend for the nights. However, temperatures will cool well below average for Sunday, up to 20° even! This means the ABQ metro area will only reach into the middle 70s both Sunday and Monday contending with record cool high temperatures for much of central and northern NM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One found dead in flooded arroyo in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — One person was found dead in a flooded arroyo in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Police say officers responded to the Arroyo Chamiso near Kachina Road and Shalako Way on Saturday. Officers found a man dead in the flood water. Police say they are investigating the...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business owners, employees near problem park want change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of business owners and their employees working near Coronado Park in Albuquerque are coming together to demand change from city and state leadership. A letter addressed to, “Government Officials,” describes what they are forced to deal with while operating so close to the massive homeless encampment at the park. They […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque welcomes Shenandoah for 4th of July bash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, Albuquerque is ushering in a full slate of entertainment next Monday for its annual Fourth of July Independence Day event. Headlined by Grammy-winning country music act Shenandoh, the annual Freedom 4th event is expected to host thousands of people at Balloon Fiesta Park […]
Government Technology

911 Dispatch Response Times Grow With Staff Shortfall

(TNS) — Bernard "Buster" Brown inherited a severe staffing shortage at the local 911 dispatch center when he stepped into its top job in November. The New York native, with more than 25 years of experience in emergency dispatch centers, vowed to address the 49 percent vacancy rate and said he hoped to make the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center a model for the state.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Trump advisor phone seized, Officer-involved shooting, Scattered storms, Businesses want change, Freedom Fourth

Tuesday’s Top Stories What you need to know about New Mexico’s new paid sick leave law New Mexico Governor signs executive order on abortion access New Mexico News Podcast: ‘Miscalculations’ Led To Feds Sparking State’s Largest Wildfire Passenger recounts Amtrak train derailing in Missouri Macron says oil prices ‘untenable’ in Europe New details revealed about […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County Animal and Resources Center offers tips to prepare pets for the 4th of July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center can help get your pet microchipped before the upcoming 4th of July holiday. The upcoming holiday is a common day when many pets go missing due to the loud noise of fireworks. The huge booms are scary for dogs and cats, they often run away from the noise even if it means escaping the safety of their own homes. If your pet escapes and it’s not microchipped it can be very difficult for any shelter to help you.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Forest to begin selling fuelwood permits June 27

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest will begin selling personal-use fuelwood permits June 27. Permits can be purchased in person at forest headquarters in Santa Fe and at offices in Española, Coyote, and Cuba. The Jemez District will sell permits over the phone. Fuel wood permit sales were delayed this year because of […]
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

‘Watercolors Of The High Desert’ Exhibit Opens June 30 At Step Up Gallery

‘I’m Looking Through You’ is a 29″X 23″ watercolor by Lonnie Shan of Taos and will be on display at Step Up Gallery beginning June 30. Courtesy photo. ‘Boots Done Walking’, a 12’x12′ water color by Jeanne Hyland of Santa Fe is part of the ‘Watercolors of the High Desert’ exhibit opening Thursday at Step Up Gallery. Courtesy photo.
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

How is the monsoon rain helping with New Mexico’s wildfires and drought?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a dry and windy spring that helped spread what are now the two largest wildfires in state history, monsoon season has arrived in New Mexico with near record setting numbers. As of June 22, New Mexico’s 2022 monsoon season remains the second rainiest start to the season for Albuquerque, just a […]
KRQE News 13

Community rallies for family hit hard by Sixty-Six Fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Canyon de Carnuel Land Grant Hall in Tijeras hosted a fundraiser Sunday for families affected by the Carnuel Sixty-Six Fire. The fire burned roughly 30 acres off of I-40 but destroyed two homes along with decades of family history attached to them. Sunday, the community came together to help out the […]
TIJERAS, NM

