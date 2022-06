DUNMORE, Pa. — Just off south Blakely Street in front of the Dunmore Police Station are two new parking spots that are meant to serve as a new safe space. "Safe transfer zone is basically a place two people can exchange goods, or if you're in a family civil matter and you need a safe place to either have a child transfer or something like that, you can meet here," said Dunmore Mayor, Max Conway.

DUNMORE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO