Cleveland, OH

Boston 8, Cleveland 3

By Sportradar
Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

E_Devers (10), Giménez (4). DP_Boston 3, Cleveland 2. LOB_Boston 16, Cleveland 7. 2B_Cordero (10),...

www.recorderonline.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Tanner Houck costs Red Sox key AL East game by being unavailable in Toronto

Tanner Houck was unavailable for the Boston Red Sox’s series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, and his absence was felt immediately. Earlier in the season, Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck revealed that he was unvaccinated against COVID-19. That decision prohibits him from entering Canada due to their mandate. That meant he was unavailable for Boston’s pivotal road series’ against the Toronto Blue Jays this season. Houck had been the team’s closer, and his absence was felt immediately on Tuesday, June 28.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Yankees rally past Astros, but is Houston the AL's team to beat?

On Saturday, the Houston Astros no-hit the New York Yankees. On Sunday, they nearly did it again. Giancarlo Stanton homered against Houston’s José Urquidy with one out in the seventh inning, ending the New York Yankees’ hitless drought at 16 1/3 innings and spoiling the Astros’ efforts to throw a second consecutive no-hitter in the Bronx.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Silvino Bracho with Red Sox as member of team’s taxi squad

The Sox originally signed Bracho to a minor-league contract back in March after the 29-year-old spent the entirety of the 2021 campaign in the Giants organization. In 18 appearances (1 start) with the WooSox this season, Bracho has posted a 3.16 ERA and 2.58 FIP with 36 strikeouts to four walks over 31 1/3 innings of work.
BOSTON, MA
Axios

Sons of the Sox play ball in Brockton

The roster for the 2022 Brockton Rox collegiate league baseball team has some familiar-sounding names: Manny Ramirez Jr., Pedro Martinez Jr., D'Angelo Ortiz, Kade Foulke and Jaden Sheffield. They're all sons of former Major League greats who either played for or against the Red Sox. The Future Collegiate Baseball League...
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Toronto beats Boston 7-2; Red Sox win streak ends at 7 games

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press TORONTO (AP) - Kevin Gausman matched a season high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit one of three Toronto home runs and the Blue Jays halted Boston's seven-game winning streak, beating the Red Sox 7-2 Monday night. Guerrero hit a two-run home run, his 18th of the season, Matt Chapman also hit a two-run blast and George Springer added a solo shot as Toronto improved to 6-2 against Boston. Gausman (6-6) snapped a four-start losing streak, winning for the first time since May 31 against the White Sox.. Three of the four hits Gausman...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting Tuesday for Red sox

Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Dalbec went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's series opener, but he's on the bench a day later. Franchy Cordero is replacing Dalbec on first base and batting eighth.
BOSTON, MA

