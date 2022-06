NEW ORLEANS — From the Bureau of Governmental Research:. BGR’s Excellence in Government Awards honor creative, dedicated local and state government employees and individual private citizens for their work to improve government in the New Orleans area. But it is often true that those who are most deserving of recognition are not well known for the positive impacts they make. That’s why we depend on nominations from you and other residents to help us find those unsung heroes and honor them. BGR has relied on public nominations since we began the awards program nearly three decades ago.

