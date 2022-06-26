Man found with fatal gunshot wound in backyard of Chesapeake townhome

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has died following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a resident found a man shot in the backyard of their townhome.

"It was a sound that I don't normally hear. It was like a pop, " Dorothy Wilson, a resident said.

Leaving many neighbors in Crossroads Townhomes shaken up.

"I have little kids and it's really concerning, it's crazy," Sharnae Suit, a resident said.

"Now I'm really really nervous right now, to see all these police knocking from door to door," said Wilson.

As police knock on doors for clues, there are still many unanswered questions. News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones asked Detective Michael Hilton what led up to the shooting.

"I don't know, that's something that's been investigated right now, it's still an active investigation," said Det. Wilson.

While some are shocked the shooting happened right across the street from a police precinct, longtime resident Sharnae Suit isn't surprised.

"There's always something going on in this neighborhood and it's really concerning," said Suit.

Jones asked Suit in this incident today did it add more fuel to the fire.

"Yes definitely. I'm already an overprotective parent so it's just making it worse" said Suit.

Meanwhile, the victim found in the backyard was rushed to a hospital where he died. This all leaves some to feel for the people involved.

"You live one day to day, that's all you can do. All you can do is just pray," said Wilson.

There is currently no suspect information at this time

News 3 is working to learn more details.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠

