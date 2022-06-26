Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

(Bonne Terre, MO) Two people from Bonne Terre, 28 year old Jessie L. DeMay and 35 year old Garry W. Triplett Jr. are in custody at the St. Francois County Jail after being charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Reports indicate a 3 year old boy is said to have began having seizures at the couple's home June 20th. The toddler was flown to Children's Hospital in St. Louis where it was discovered he had drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in his system. The boy's 10 year old brother is alleged to have also tested positive for methamphetamine. Both DeMay and Triplett are scheduled for their initial appearance in St. Francois County Circuit Court on the charges Tuesday.

