Bryson City, NC

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

By Rodney Overton
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Virginia firefighter and mother of two died in the North Carolina mountains Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue course, officials said. Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was a...

Bryson City, NC
North Carolina State
Virginia State
