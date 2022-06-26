ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mulch pile fire burns for several hours in Palm City

By David Hernandez, Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A mulch fire at a nursery in the Palm City neighborhood sent smoke into the South Bay sky for three hours Sunday, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 9:40 a.m. at Terra Bella Nursery off Hollister Street, just east of Interstate 5 and south of Main Street.

The fire ignited a mulch pile that was 60 square feet and roughly 15 feet tall, said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief David Pilkerton.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, although Pilkerton said mulch can spontaneously ignite as the plant materials decompose and heat up.

Pilkerton said crews from San Diego, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach — 18 firefighters total — had the fire under control about 12:45 p.m. No buildings were threatened or damaged.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

