Flash Flood Warning issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN MCKINLEY, SOUTHWESTERN RIO ARRIBA, NORTHWESTERN SANDOVAL AND SOUTHEASTERN SAN JUAN COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM MDT At 800 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Counselor, or 35 miles west of Cuba, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pueblo Pintado and Nageezi. This includes Highway 550 between Mile Markers 100 and 116. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO