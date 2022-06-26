ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-26 14:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 657 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Montezuma, or 7 miles northeast of Camp Verde, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Mcguireville, Montezuma Well, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, V Bar V Visitors Center and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 17:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, Yavapai. This includes the Prescott area. * WHEN...Until 730 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 649 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has ended in the Prescott area. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area, with Granite Creek rising over 2 feet. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain fell earlier this evening. - This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Agua Fria River, Granite Creek, Miller Creek, Bottleneck Wash, Willow Creek, Butte Creek and Lynx Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott, Prescott Valley, Prescott Gateway Mall and Downtown Prescott. - This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 291 and 296. State Route 89 between mile markers 312 and 318. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 320. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning near Rimrock has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm as it approaches Cottonwood.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

