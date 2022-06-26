Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 17:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, Yavapai. This includes the Prescott area. * WHEN...Until 730 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 649 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has ended in the Prescott area. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area, with Granite Creek rising over 2 feet. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain fell earlier this evening. - This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Agua Fria River, Granite Creek, Miller Creek, Bottleneck Wash, Willow Creek, Butte Creek and Lynx Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott, Prescott Valley, Prescott Gateway Mall and Downtown Prescott. - This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 291 and 296. State Route 89 between mile markers 312 and 318. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 320. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.

