ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

That’s the environment – Luther Burrell claims racism is ‘rife’ in rugby

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qVAI_0gMnADkj00

The Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby have apologised to Luther Burrell after the former England centre said racism was “rife” in the sport.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the 32-year-old – who has played for clubs including Leeds, Sale, Northampton and Newcastle, plus Warrington in rugby league – spoke about dressing room “racial “banter”” that has “become normal” and “needs to be addressed”, including receiving comments about bananas, fried chicken and slavery and being greeted with a racial slur.

Bill Sweeney, chief executive of the RFU, said in a statement: “We are disturbed that this has been Luther’s experience and we applaud him for speaking out, racism in any walk of life is not acceptable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Klip_0gMnADkj00
Luther Burrell, centre, has played 15 times for England (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

“I have had a conversation with Luther to see if we can learn from his experience and possibly work with him as an advocate of change.

“Inclusion and diversity is at the heart of our strategy and we want to improve education and awareness across our game.

“We apologise to Luther and all of those who have experienced any form of discrimination and will continue to work to eliminate it from our game.”

Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor said: “We applaud Luther for speaking out on this subject but it is saddening to hear some of the language and attitudes he has been exposed to.

We apologise to Luther and all of those who have experienced any form of discrimination and will continue to work to eliminate it from our game.

“I have spoken with Luther to apologise for what he has experienced and to offer support.

“While there is a lot of positive activity in the area of equality, diversity and inclusion this is a reminder of how far we still need to go.”

Recounting his experiences, Burrell told the Mail: “Things get said in jest without any thought. Every week, every fortnight. Comments about bananas when you’re making a smoothie in the morning. Comments about fried chicken when you’re out for dinner.

“I’ve heard things that you wouldn’t expect to hear 20 years ago. We had a hot day at training and I told one of the lads to put on their factor 50. Someone came back and said: ‘You don’t need it, Luth, put your carrot oil on’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y90zh_0gMnADkj00
Burrell hopes speaking out on the matter will lead to change (Dave Howarth/PA) (PA Archive)

“Then another lad jumps in and says: ‘No, no, no, he’ll need it for where his shackles were as a slave’. Excuse my language but, what the f***? Where does that come from? Some players shake their head and others laugh along with it.

“People greet you as: ‘What’s up my n*****?’ It’s not meant in a bad way but when is it going to change? It’s a very, very raw subject. Over the past few years, it’s happened a lot. That’s the environment.”

Burrell said he will “never name names but it’s gone on for too long”, and expressed his hope that speaking out would lead to change.

He said: “My son and daughter, three and five, are mixed race. Would I be happy with them getting the same racial “banter” from their friends? Of course not. There are numerous players in numerous environments who have experienced it. It needs to be spoken about. Maybe it will empower the next generation to call it out and force change.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
SkySports

Luther Burrell: I want younger Luthers to speak out against racism in rugby

Former England centre Luther Burrell hopes by speaking about his experiences of racism in rugby he will empower the next generation of players to do the same. Burrell won 15 caps for England between 2014 and 2016, and played for Premiership clubs including Leeds, Sale, Northampton and Newcastle. He told...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Union#Rugby Football Union#Rugby League#Racism#The Daily Mail#Warrington
BBC

Beckenham Town: Racism at football match not proven, says London FA

An investigation into allegations of racism at a football match in south London has concluded the charges were not proven, London FA has announced. The Wall FC said a racist comment was captured on video following their match against FC Elmstead at Beckenham Town's Eden Park Avenue ground in April.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

RPA urges rugby to have 'meaningful conversations and education' on racism after ex-England star Luther Burrell's shocking revelations on vile 'banter' about wearing shackles as a slave and 'jokes' about bananas and fried chicken

The Rugby Players Association has called for 'meaningful conversations and education' on racism in the sport following shocking revelations made by Luther Burrell. Former England centre Burrell has called for a shift in attitudes after witnessing jokes about slave shackles and bananas and hearing frequent use of the n-word during his career.
EDUCATION
BBC

Bristol slavery victims recount 'horrendous' abuse

A pregnant woman has recounted the "horrendous" conditions she endured as a modern slavery victim. Maros Tancos tricked the victim and numerous other vulnerable Slovaks into coming to the UK with the promise of a better life. But instead Tancos and co-conspirator Joanna Gomulska, of Bristol, used them as slaves.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Michael Vaughan's role with the BBC under review as diversity group slam broadcaster's 'damaging, embarrassing and unsettling' decision to stand by ex-England cricket captain after he was charged by the ECB over the Yorkshire racism scandal

Michael Vaughan’s role with the BBC is under review after the broadcaster’s diversity groups branded the decision to stand by the former England captain ‘totally inexcusable’ and ‘embarrassing’. Vaughan, 47, was one of several people charged by the ECB after the racism scandal at...
SOCIETY
newschain

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams. Local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Johnson and G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting

Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany. The Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt. As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince of Wales to hail diversity of the Commonwealth as its ‘strength’

The Prince of Wales is expected to hail the diversity of the Commonwealth as its “strength” in his address at the opening of a summit for Commonwealth leaders.Charles will tell the prime ministers and presidents gathered from across the globe in the host country of Rwanda, their differences are a positive they can use to “speak up for the values which bind us”.His speech will be made at the opening of the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Kigali, on the day he meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson after an escalating row of words over Charles’ reported criticism of...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy