LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - Lewis County search and rescue crews are looking for a man who went missing on Riffe Lake Monday afternoon. It is believed the man drowned. Deputies were called to the lake at 3 p.m. Monday, responding to reports of a drowning. The first deputy to arrive was able to get out onto the water in a private boat, authorities say, while Marine Patrol personnel were dispatched.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO