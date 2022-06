MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR announced reports of a large scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower parts of Green Bay Tuesday. Reports of dead fish initially came through on June 18, prompting monitoring efforts by the DNR. The majority of dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and into the Bay of Green Bay, but some fish have been reported as far north as southern Door County and upstream on the Fox River to Wrightstown Dam. The known impacted species include Channel Catfish, Carp and Sheepshead.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO