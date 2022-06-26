ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Hints at Marvel's Comic-Con Panel

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Guardians of the Galaxy may have their next destination: San Diego. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed on Friday the studio is hosting a Hall H panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con — its first since...

comicbook.com

HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Casts New Harley Quinn in Surprising Actress

We all know for a fact that the DC Extended Universe is still struggling in terms of cohesiveness and consistency but in the "elseworld" side of things aka the stories that take place outside of the main DCEU continuity, Warner Bros. has undeniably struck gold with the respective successes of Joker and The Batman.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy star lands next lead movie role

Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker has landed his next lead role in the upcoming film, Road Rage. Road Rage will see Rooker take on the role of a serial killer who only kills those who deserve to die, "presenting a modern hero who is a bad guy gone good, protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty" [via Deadline].
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Final Trailer Reveals Celestials

Following the release of official character posters, Marvel Studios releases the final trailer for its highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder film. With Sweet Child O’ Mine playing in the background, the trailer depicts the movie’s main cast of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as they devise a plan to stop Gorr’s (Christian Bale) plan of eliminating all the gods from the world.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Chris Pratt reacts to controversy over him being cast as Mario in Super Mario Bros. film as he's not of Italian heritage

Chris Pratt opened up on the discussion of his landing the role of Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, as he's not of Italian heritage. The Minnesota native, 43, spoke with Variety Wednesday about the notion some people could be put off by the accent he uses to play the famed video game plumber, as a number of people took to social media last fall skeptical of the casting decision.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel already confirmed Doctor Doom in the MCU, but we almost missed it

We’re nowhere near a Fantastic Four cast and release date announcement, especially considering that Marvel’s search for a new director might take some time. But we’re already getting the first MCU Fantastic Four teasers. We saw Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a detail that no longer constitutes a spoiler. And we might soon see the main Fantastic Four antagonist. But before we see Doctor Doom in the flesh in the MCU, you should know that Marvel actually already confirmed the villain in one of the existing MCU Phase 4 films.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Says Taika Waititi Had to Cut Entire Planets From Film

Marvel fans learned in Thor: Ragnarok that director Taika Waititi has a lot of big ideas. The Thor series went to new heights with his first Marvel film, changing the entire fabric of what we thought a Thor movie can be. Now, with Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi is continuing to push the envelope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Waititi brought so many great ideas to the table that a few had to be scrapped to keep the film at a manageable length, some of which involved entire planets that we won't get to see in the final version of Love and Thunder.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Lucifer Star Claims Ezra Miller Forced WB to Scrap Eight-Part DC Series

The name Ezra Miller used to be associated with a promising DC Extended Universe career but these days, it has become synonymous with controversy and the 29-year-old actor has been making headlines for his alleged personal troubles. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: WB. Turns out, not only is Ezra...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

James Gunn Says Peacemaker Star 'Murders' His Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Performance

We're still a year away from the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but it already promises to be one of the most emotional Marvel Cinematic Universe ever. In case you didn't know, James Gunn himself has stated on more than one occasion that Volume 3 will be his last film in the MCU as he turns his attention to helming more projects over at the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder - Official 'Speaker' Teaser Trailer

Get another look at Thor: Love and Thunder in the new teaser trailer, featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natatlie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and more. The upcoming Marvel movie also stars Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, and Chris Pratt. Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in UK cinemas on July 7, and in US theaters on July 8, 2022.
MOVIES
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
Collider

Before 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame,' 1984's 'Secret Wars' Comics Were the Ultimate Battle

The original Marvel Secret Wars comics was published from 1984-1985, and at the time it was one of the first ever comic book events. What we mean by that is that Secret Wars was the first time a comic book had a large plot that structurally changed the way that the characters and the universe were perceived. You could think of it as a form of historical event for the Marvel universe, in a way. It was also the first time that different parts of the Marvel universe such as X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Avengers were seen in the same place at the same time. This allowed for the answers to a lot of hypothetical questions such as, “How would Wolverine and Spider-Man interact with one another?” If you are curious to hear what happened when Earth’s mightiest heroes and most devilishly evil villains collide, then join us as we break down the original Secret Wars.
COMICS
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals the Only Adjustment Marvel Made for Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder Return

Jane Foster looks mighty different in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman trained for more than ten months to get into superhero shape to reprise her role as Jane for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but with one large difference: she's wielding the might of ex-boyfriend Thor (Chris Hemsworth). As the hammer-swinging heroine worthy of lifting the enchanted Mjolnir, the five-foot-three Portman becomes the six-foot-tall Mighty Thor — the new goddess of thunder. In an interview with Total Film ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters July 8, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed Marvel's small role in Portman's big change:
MOVIES

