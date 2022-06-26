SEO Ferran Soriano Praises The Manchester City Youth Academy; 'There will be some stars there'

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have had heaps of praise throughout his tenure at the club due to the sheer amount of trophies The Citizens have won under him however Ferran Soriano wanted to highlight the success of the academy as well.

With recent reports of the likes of Colin Palmer, Liam Delap and James McAtee all coming through the ranks Soriano wanted to allude to the fact that it should be no surprise.

Phil Foden applauding the crowd IMAGO / Action Plus

Soriano used Phil Foden as the prime example as he said: "Phil Foden is a spectacular example of a boy that has been in our academy from when he was 10 years-old and he’s a Manchester City fan."

Foden at just 22-yeaars-old has already played 169 games for City scoring 45 goals and assisting 33.

In that time he has won four League Cups, one FA CUP and four Premier League titles giving inspiration to every youth player at City that anything is possible.

Soriano moved away from Foden though as he said: "But, if I may say, this year we won the Premier League, we won the Premier League 2, and we won the under-18s.

"Last year, we won the three again. There is a long list of very good young players that have been winning with Manchester City and are coming up.

"There will be some stars there."

Could there be a breakout star on the cards this season?



