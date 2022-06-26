ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

MANCHESTER: COMPOST FIRE AT LANDFILL

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency personnel are on the scene of...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

BRICK: TWO ALARM FIRE/NO INJURIES

This morning at 3:24AM Fire District 1, Station 22 and 21 were dispatched to a working Structure Fire on Toronto drive. Once confirmed the call was upgraded to a second alarm. The fire which started on the back deck quickly grew to engulf a portion of the rear of the home. First arriving Engine 2231 and the crew quickly got water to the fire along with a crew from Ladder 2115 for a quick knock on the fire protecting the interior of the home. Mixed crews from Stations 22 and 23 entered the structure stopping a small extension to the second floor. 2200 was command with 2210 in ops, 2300 and 2310 took interior command with their respective crews. Mutual Aid from Station 29, Station 75 RIT, and 42 and 43 covered. In town from Stations 23 and 24. There was no one home at the time and no reported injuries. The cause is currently under investigation by the Brick Twp Fire Bureau.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car at 2360 Route 9 in the parking lot, near the Starbucks. It is not known yet the extent of injuries. This is a developing story and we will provide updates should they become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Accidents
City
Manchester Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: FOREST FIRE

Emergency personnel are fighting a forest fire in the area of Pasadena and Mt. Misery. The following is the advisory from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service:. WILDFIRE ALERT: Brendan T. Byrne State Forest – Woodland and Manchester Townships. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to an...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEHURST: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON RT. 70

Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident earlier today on Rt 70 Westbound at Center St. Witnesses advised the SUV pulled out of the diner across three lanes of travel striking the other vehicle. This is an eyewitnesses’ account and not confirmed by OCSN.
LAKEHURST, NJ
ocscanner.news

BAYVILLE: INJURED PARTY PLUS BRUSH FIRE

Bayville: Police, Fire and EMS responded earlier to the Wobm Pit for an injured party and a report of a brush fire. The fire was put out and the individual was taken to a landing zone near ShopRite in Bayville for a Medivac. Unknown on their condition.
BAYVILLE, NY
ocscanner.news

BRIDGEWATER: MULTIPLE TRAILERS CARRYING FIREWORKS ON FIRE AND EXPLODING

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a major incident on 287 Southbound. There are Multiple trailers carrying 5,000 to 10,000 pounds of fireworks on fire with Active explosions. Mutual aid and county hazmat to the scene. AVOID THE AREA!! This is a developing story and we will bring updates as soon as they are available.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost#Landfill#Accident
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: VICTIM SUBMERGED IN WATER

Police, fire and rescue teams are on site at the Hancock Avenue beach where a police officer witnessed a male approximately 40 years old go under the water and was drifting in a northern direction. The victim was approximately 100 yards out and the officer jumped in to attempt to located and save him. As first responders arrived they were searching in the water just north of casino pier.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: AIR QUALITY ALERT

Manchester Police are warning the public that due to the compost fire on the east side of town and the forest fire in Burlington County this combination is creating smoke conditions across the township. Please use caution, especially those with respiratory issues.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: POLICE SUPPORT YOUNG FUNDRAISER

A few of our officers stopped by to support a local baker who was raising monies for an animal shelter in Tinton Falls. Our officers are always committed and always there for our community. Way to go HTPD!. Amanda, keep up the great work and great job raising money for...
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

BAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 500 block of Western Blvd. There are reported injuries, the extent of which are not known at this time. Please avoid the area, if possible.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Herbertsville Rd and Sawmill. We have reports of an unconfirmed head injury. Avoid the area if possible and anticipate traffic delays.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: BOSTON MARKET EVICTED

Today, June 28, 2022, a member of the OCSN team visited the Boston Market Restaurant in Howell and found the restaurant closed with a Warrant of Removal notice on each door which indicates that the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office evicted the tenants. OCSN reached out to the corporate offices...
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: GSP CAR VS MOTORCYCLE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the Garden State Parkway northbound near exit 82 involving a vehicle and motorcycle. We have unconfirmed reports of two ejections. Please use extreme caution in the area and anticipate major traffic delays.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

STAFFORD: POLICE ARREST THREE FOR STEROIDS

STAFFORD: In the month of June 2022, the Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit {DEU} was contacted by the United States Postal Service Inspectors about three packages that were seized by the U.S. Customs Border Patrol and Protection Division. The packages were determined to contain a quantity of...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY PROSECUTOR SHARES INFO FOR PTSD AWARENESS DAY

You never know what someone has been through unless you have walked in their shoes…. Today is PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day. Although PTSD is commonly diagnosed in veterans, first-responders, and members of law enforcement – any traumatic experience either directly or indirectly can lead to PTSD. If you or someone you know is suffering from PTSD, help is available. To learn more about PTSD, visit the National Center for PTSD website.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: WEATHER ALERT

OC Sheriff Weather Alert: Thunder storm watch in place until 7pm this evening. Storms could bring wind gusts up to 30mph. Use caution when driving!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy