MANCHESTER: COMPOST FIRE AT LANDFILL

This morning at 3:24AM Fire District 1, Station 22 and 21 were dispatched to a working Structure Fire on Toronto drive. Once confirmed the call was upgraded to a second alarm. The fire which started on the back deck quickly grew to engulf a portion of the rear of the home. First arriving Engine 2231 and the crew quickly got water to the fire along with a crew from Ladder 2115 for a quick knock on the fire protecting the interior of the home. Mixed crews from Stations 22 and 23 entered the structure stopping a small extension to the second floor. 2200 was command with 2210 in ops, 2300 and 2310 took interior command with their respective crews. Mutual Aid from Station 29, Station 75 RIT, and 42 and 43 covered. In town from Stations 23 and 24. There was no one home at the time and no reported injuries. The cause is currently under investigation by the Brick Twp Fire Bureau.

BRICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO