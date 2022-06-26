ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pride March returns to streets of NYC

By Michelle Ross
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

FLATIRON, MANHATTAN – Cramming the streets of New York City, spectators and participants in the 53rd annual Pride March left no room for hate on Sunday.

“It’s amazing to be accepted in a great community,” Mary-Grace Crosby, a spectator from Canada, said.

The march has been an annual tradition since 1970, when it commemorated the first anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in Greenwich Village. It gives members of the LGBTQ+ community a stage to celebrate who they are. This year’s theme was Unapologetically Us.

“I have struggled with my sexual identity for the longest,” Alexis Colzie, a spectator from New Jersey, said. “I was told that it was a sin to be gay and to love girls, so I am just happy to be here and be who I am.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yk9St_0gMn88SI00
    Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHrUB_0gMn88SI00
    Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099pDy_0gMn88SI00
    Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qQRw_0gMn88SI00
    Spectators cheer on as revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlCEJ_0gMn88SI00
    Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpGZ0_0gMn88SI00
    A reveler marches down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuWDv_0gMn88SI00
    Spectators cheer on revelers as they march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHW68_0gMn88SI00
    Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056kLQ_0gMn88SI00
    Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtcZQ_0gMn88SI00
    A reveler holds a sign referring to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, as she marches down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZCgz_0gMn88SI00
    Angela Ghiozzi cheers on revelers as they march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oIVD_0gMn88SI00
    Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhyVW_0gMn88SI00
    Revelers march down Fifth Avenue during the annual NYC Pride March, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Bansri Manek, the director of the march, is reminding everyone that the celebration is a march and not a parade because they’re still fighting for human rights.

“This event grew out of an uprising and even today, activism and protest is very central to this movement,” Manek said.

After the Supreme Court overturned its decision on Roe v. Wade on Friday, organizers quickly secured Planned Parenthood to lead the march.

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson shared some words before the event kicked off.

“The attack on abortion is connected to the entire attack on bodily autonomy and equal rights,” Johnson said. “You can’t have reproductive rights without LGBT rights. We are on the same team and we are fighting the same enemy.”

Behind Planned Parenthood were the Grand Marshals, including Schuyler Bailar, the first transgender athlete to compete in an NCAA Division I men’s team.

With hundreds of different groups making their way down, the NYPD tightened security for the day.

“It’s a beautiful celebration,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Madrey said. “The NYPD is out here. We’re here to keep the community safe to make sure everyone has a good time.”

The celebration is a colorful day for all to show up as themselves and represent for others.

“There [are] a lot of people that are closeted,” Diogenes Spignolo, a spectator, said. “There’s a lot of people that committed suicide, so I represent that you could be yourself.”

The march route began on 23 rd Street and 5 th Avenue and dipped downtown passing the Stonewall Monument and AIDS Memorial before ending in Chelsea on 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dealerscope

Joe Friedman, Legendary New York City Retailer, Dies at 76

Joe Friedman, co-founder of long-time New York City music retailer, J&R Music World, has passed away at 76 years old. He co-founded J&R in 1971 with his wife, Rachelle. “J&R was just that: Joe and Rachelle. Although we were married for 50 years, we used to joke that it was actually 100 because we worked together, too,” Rachelle reflected. “It was a beautiful partnership and marriage because Joe was a brilliant, charismatic, funny, kind, generous, and visionary man. I miss him every day. The outpouring of love and respect—not to mention funny stories—I have received from former J&R employees is a true testament to how much he meant to all of us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityreviewnr.com

Hochul signs voting rights bill into law

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, signed the landmark John. R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York into law cementing New York state’s place as a national leader on voting rights and fulfilling a key part of the governor’s 2022 State of the State agenda. The governor signed.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
fox40jackson.com

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

A New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island and Sea Gate as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. Brown-Jordan has served as the Brooklyn district leader for about two years and is the assistant treasurer of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

A Walk Through Little Caribbean in Brooklyn

What wonderful surprises await the Bowery Boys in Little Caribbean? The Brooklyn enclave in Flatbush is one of the central destinations for Caribbean-American life and culture in New York City. Since the 1960s, thousands of immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations have made this...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Schuyler Bailar
Person
Clarence Thomas
coinquora.com

New York NFT Leaves Attendees Infected with COVID-19

NFT New York City (NFT.NYC) organized a three-day conference that brought the NFT community together in NYC for debates, talks, and workshops through June 20-23, 2022. The program was glamorous and successful. However, it airdropped a virus to people. Multiple sources have reported that many attendees have contracted the Coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC lifeguard shortage could impact coverage at pools, beaches

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Schools are closed and the pools are open. More than 50 New York City pools will officially open Tuesday, but there are lingering safety concerns about the lifeguard shortage. As of Friday, the city has 626 certified lifeguards, but an official tally won’t be available until after the 4th of July weekend, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Pride March#Nypd#Marches#Racism#Flatiron
PIX11

Judge says NYC can’t let noncitizens vote in city elections

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has blocked New York City from letting noncitizens vote for mayor and other municipal offices. Republicans challenged the measure as unconstitutional. A Staten Island Judge agreed with the GOP in a ruling issued Monday. In January, New York became the first major U.S. city to grant widespread municipal voting […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Congressman Lee Zeldin Responds to Campaign Vandalism

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (WENY) -- This weekend, Congressman Lee Zeldin, released the following statement after a Zeldin for New York campaign sign was vandalized with antisemitic death threats in Huntington, New York. Now, Zeldin is the Republican and Conservative Party designee for Governor. With a win, Zeldin would become the first...
HUNTINGTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
96.1 The Eagle

These Are the 13 Richest Billionaire Women in New York [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy