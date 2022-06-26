ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Two sparks fire’: California couple in their 90s tie the knot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Tying the knot: A California couple in their 90s decided to get married last weekend. (Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California couple may be advanced in age but remain young at heart.

Carl Hammer, 97, and Reva Truitt, 95, got married last week at The Village at Heritage Park Senior Living Community in Sacramento, KCRA-TV reported.

“Love is love!” the facility for senior residents wrote in a Facebook post. “We are proud to say this couple calls The Village at Heritage Park their home.”

The couple met at the facility and began seeing one another, according to KCRA.

Both had been married for more than 70 years but are now widowed, the television station reported.

“It’s been bout five months that we’ve been dating,” Truitt told KCRA.

“We’re two doors apart,” Hammer told the television station. “And we both have back doors!”

Despite their age, Hammer and Truitt were able to rekindle feelings of love.

“That kiss!” The Village at Heritage Park Senior Living Community wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday, replaying a video taken by KCRA.

“It happens, when two sparks fire, you got a bonfire and that’s what we’ve got,” Hammer told the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

