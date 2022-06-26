Yelp closing offices in three major cities

For an area of San Francisco that has been slow to recover, last week’s Warriors Parade brought a much-needed flurry of activity to our downtown neighborhoods. But the Warriors can’t provide a parade every week. It underscored the need for San Francisco to hurry up and provide real relief for our downtown core.
The cuts come amid a broader reduction of jobs at Tesla. However, these layoffs targeted personnel once deemed critical to the company’s Autopilot advanced driver assistance system and more notably efforts by CEO Elon Musk to further develop automated driving functions through the $12,000 optional FSD system. Until today,...
Bernal Heights’ neighborhood favorite Black Jet Baking Co. might be best known for its case of sticky buns crowned with crunchy pecans and frosted cupcakes topped with sprinkles, but this week baker and owner Gillian Shaw is making headlines for a decidedly less kid-party-friendly creation. In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Shaw baked a layered funfetti cake with white frosting and a pointed message to six Supreme Court justices: “Fuck you.”
Santa Clara, USA - March 26, 2012: California's Great America is an amusement park located in Santa Clara, California that is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company. It is one of four major amusement parks that operate around the San Francisco Bay Area. Cedar Fair verified that a long-term agreement was reached with the San Francisco 49ers regarding parking and construction of a new stadium adjacent to Great America. (maybefalse/Getty Images)
Yacanex Posadas grew up mostly on the north side of San Jose. He worked multiple jobs at a young age to help his family, who told him everyone can use a hand. “My dad always taught me about standing up for the little guy,” Posadas said. “My grandma always used to say, be the voice...
The post San Jose native opens doors for immigrant entrepreneurs appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Cedar Fair amusement park company announced today that it’s selling the land under Great America to Prologis, a Fremont-based logistics management and real estate company, for $310 million. Cedar Fair will continue to operate the amusement park under a lease for up to 11 years, and will ultimately close the park. The company has operated Great America since 2006.
(Davide Cantelli/Unsplash) This summer can be a great opportunity to try some delicious new dishes, and lucky for adventurers, the Bay Area has a lot of options to offer. Chungdam is the best place in Santa Clara for premium Korean barbeque.
Tired of being relegated to chat servers on a site you bought some rainbow-colored ape? Sho Club could be the safe haven you were looking for. Having a non-fungible token is like being part of a not-so-secret club whose perks are only truly understood by the people within it. Soon,...
SAN PABLO (KPIX) -- The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services (EHSD) 'Spring Job Fair' did not go as expected on Tuesday, but that turned out to be a good thing.Organizers expected around 100 people to sign up for the career fair, but around 500 people ended up signing up. Considering the fact that over the past several months, many employers have had trouble filling positions, this was really an unexpected surge of people looking for jobs.The organizers ended up opening the fair to more employers who needed to hire as a result."Frankly, I'm as eager as you to...
SAN JOSE — Kaiser Permanente is eyeing the conversion of a big office building in San Jose to medical uses, an effort that could greatly expand the health care titan’s Silicon Valley footprint. The building on Kaiser’s radar screen is at 1600 Technology Drive in North San Jose...
Stunning design and accommodations with world-class food experience. Palo Alto, Calif.- Keeping one foot always firmly planted in the future, Palo Alto offers a fitting location for Nobu Hotels which offers a unique local experience at each of its select properties around the world. From Malibu to Barcelona, Nobu Hotels offers guests stunning design and accommodations with world-class Nobu food experiences.
Over the past two years, COVID’s effects on small businesses have been profound. I am one of the lucky ones — a restaurant owner that made it through the pandemic. I own and operate Saffron Indian Cuisine restaurant in Fairfield along with several Sourdough & Co. locations throughout the Bay Area. I am responsible for 46 employees and have worked hard these past two years to keep my doors open. It has been a struggle, but our restaurants weathered the storm while still taking care of our employees, giving back to first responders and serving our customers.
The results of the June 7 primary election sent a message to Sheriff Gregory Ahern: Alameda County residents wanted change and desired reform. Candidate Yesenia Sanchez, although outspent by Ahern, received 52.05% to his 32.28% of the vote and will now be Alameda County’s new sheriff. But the contest...
Comments / 2