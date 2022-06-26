ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles pregnancy center vandalized, police say

By KSBY Staff
 2 days ago
The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating the vandalism of a local pregnancy support center.

The center is called Tree of Life and offers services ranging from free pregnancy tests to free ultrasounds.

It also offers baby clothes and post abortion counseling.

Police believe someone vandalized the center between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The center's windows are broken and there appears to be symbols spray painted on the building.

Police say they believe the vandalism may have happened in light of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

According to Paso Robles police, Tree of Life received a letter from Jane's Revenge. Jane's Revenge is known as a pro-abortion extremist group.

Police say the group's letter stated that they intended to cause harm and damage to the Tree of Life pregnancy support center.

KSBY has reached out to Tree of Life, but has not heard back yet.

Police say they have not identified any suspects, but there will be more patrol in the area.

This is a developing story.

KSBY News

