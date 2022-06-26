ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants place Brandon Crawford on 10-day IL

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TxUC_0gMn4tzK00
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants placed shortstop Brandon Crawford on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to June 25) due to left knee inflammation. The recently acquired Yermin Mercedes has been called up from Triple-A Sacramento and will take Crawford’s spot on the active roster.

Crawford hurt his knee Tuesday while awkwardly sliding into home plate, and the injury forced him out of that game and caused him to miss three of San Francisco’s last four contests. However, it doesn’t appear as if the problem is too serious, as manager Gabe Kapler feels Crawford will miss just the minimum 10 days. As Kapler explained to The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser and other reporters, the IL placement would be something of a general reset, as Crawford has been playing through some nagging injuries for much of the season.

Playing at less than 100% could explain the drop-off from Crawford’s 2021 numbers, as the shortstop enjoyed the best season of his career at age 34. Crawford finished fourth in NL MVP voting last year, but he has followed up that performance by hitting just .224/.313/.350 over his first 243 plate appearances of 2022. Some regression at the plate was perhaps inevitable, but Crawford’s usually-strong defense has also fallen off, which could hint at larger physical issues.

The hope is that the 10-day break will allow Crawford to heal up for the second half of the season, and he can then help the Giants return to the postseason. In the interim, Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton are the likeliest candidates to cover shortstop in Crawford’s absence. Creating the chain reaction in the Giants’ platoon-heavy lineup, this could also mean more time for Tommy La Stella and Wilmer Flores at second base, to cover Estrada’s playing time. Likewise, Mercedes could now get the DH at-bats previously occupied by La Stella and Flores.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals are exploring Andrew Benintendi trades

With the Royals struggling, Andrew Benintendi has been seen as a logical trade candidate as the deadline approaches. To this end, “the Royals are actively seeking a buyer for” the outfielder, The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham writes. There isn’t any indication that a deal could be close,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Yankees have 'talked' with Reds about RHP Luis Castillo

We’ve already heard about a few teams with interest in the Cincinnati Reds’ starting pitching, and it isn’t surprising that the New York Yankees are also on that list. According to The Athletic’s Peter Gammons, the Yankees have “talked” with Cincinnati about right-hander Luis Castillo, and Reds scouts have been watching pitching prospect Will Warren.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Ronald Acuna Jr. suffers foot injury, could be headed to 10-day IL

Ronald Acuna Jr. fouled a ball off his left foot during Saturday’s game, and the injury eventually forced the Braves star to leave the lineup. While x-rays were negative, Acuna told reporters (including ESPN’s Marly Rivera) today that a trip to the 10-day injured list is a possibility “because I can’t put any weight on my foot.” To this end, Acuna had to use a scooter to get around the clubhouse Sunday, though he wasn’t wearing a protective boot.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Paul DeJong unlikely to earn Cardinals' roster spot back from Tommy Edman?

After years of declining offense, the Cardinals optioned Paul DeJong to the minors in early May. Since that time, he’s showed some improved results, relatively speaking. Through 37 games with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, he’s hitting .230/.276/.500. The resulting 95 wRC+ is still below league average, but is miles ahead of the 25 wRC+ he posted at the MLB level this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds outright infielder Colin Moran

The Cincinnati Reds announced that corner infielder Colin Moran has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Louisville. He has the right to refuse a minor league assignment as a player with between four and five years of big league service time but doing so would require forfeiting what remains of his $1M guaranteed salary.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds ace Luis Castillo reportedly drawing early trade interest

The Reds have a pair of the top trade candidates on this summer’s market, with starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle each midway through their penultimate seasons of club control. Rotation-needy teams will be in discussion with Cincinnati general manager Nick Krall and his staff over the next six weeks, and a few have already expressed early interest in Castillo.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers to select veteran infielder Jake Lamb

The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to select Jake Lamb onto the major league roster, manager Dave Roberts announced via Fabian Ardaya of the Athletic. The veteran infielder would’ve soon been able to opt out of his minor league contract had he not been added to the 40-man roster. Utilityman Zach McKinstry is headed to the 10-day injured list with neck soreness in a corresponding move. Los Angeles had a 40-man roster vacancy after designating Stefen Romero for assignment last week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Tommy La Stella
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Gabe Kapler
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs outright Sean Newcomb

Cubs lefty Sean Newcomb went unclaimed on waivers following last week’s DFA and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Iowa, the team announced to reporters (Twitter link via Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times). As Lee points out, Newcomb has up to 48 hours to determine whether he will...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Four-time All-Star Cole Hamels targeting 2023 comeback

Cole Hamels has made just one major league appearance since the end of the 2019 season, but the four-time All-Star continues to look for a return to the mound. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the free agent southpaw is currently “feeling good” and targeting next spring for another comeback attempt.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners release relievers Sergio Romo, Joey Gerber

The Seattle Mariners announced this evening that relievers Sergio Romo and Joey Gerber have each cleared waivers and been granted their unconditional release. Both pitchers were designated for assignment in recent days and are now free agents. Romo is the more accomplished and well-known of the duo. A 15-year MLB...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals place Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader on IL

The Cardinals announced Monday afternoon that both Jack Flaherty and Harrison Bader are headed to the injured list. Flaherty, as a pitcher, lands on the 15-day IL with what the team is calling a right shoulder strain. The position player Bader heads to the 10-day IL as he battles plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Triple A#Nl#Mvp
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets select three-time Gold Glove OF Ender Inciarte

The Mets announced they selected outfielder Ender Inciarte onto the major league roster before Tuesday evening’s matchup with the Astros. Fellow outfielder Nick Plummer has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to clear an active roster spot, while the club designated left-hander Locke St. John for assignment to free space on the 40-man roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Freddie Freeman reportedly fires agents who handled his failed negotiations with Braves

In the wake of a still-stunning departure from the Braves in free agency, former NL MVP Freddie Freeman has dismissed his longtime agents at Excel Sports Management, reports ESPN’s Buster Olney. Freeman is currently listed as self-represented within MLB’s central database, and, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the MLBPA sent an email to agents requesting that they not contact Freeman — a common occurrence when a player is in the process of changing representation.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB issues 12 suspensions for Angels-Mariners brawl

Major League Baseball has handed down 12 suspensions arising from yesterday’s bench-clearing brawl between the Angels and Mariners. The league also handed out undisclosed fines. Nine of the individuals disciplined are from the Angels, while the Mariners lose a trio of players. The discipline is as follows:. Angels. Interim...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers to select Stefen Romero

The Dodgers plan to select the contract of outfielder Stefen Romero on Wednesday, reports J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group. He will take the place of infielder Hanser Alberto, who is being placed on the paternity list. It will be Romero’s first big league appearance since 2016, capping a six-year odyssey that’s taken him around the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

The Padres, the luxury tax and the trade deadline

The 45-31 Padres possess baseball’s fifth-best winning percentage (.592) and fifth-best run differential (+63). They have achieved this success despite receiving middle-of-the-pack production from first base and designated hitter in addition to well below-average offensive production from center field and right field. The Friars have also played the entire season thus far without star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (although Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune writes that Tatis could begin hitting off a tee within the next two weeks and embark on a rehab assignment a couple weeks after that).
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy