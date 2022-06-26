ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale to join Los Angeles FC on one-year deal

By Nick Ivan
vigourtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 32-year-old joins following the end of a glittering spell with Real Madrid this summer. He will not sign as a Designated Player and subsequently his salary will count towards the cap of LAFC. Bale confirmed the move on social media Saturday, posting a video of himself donning an...

