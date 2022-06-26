Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale to join Los Angeles FC on one-year deal

The last couple years of the transfer market have seen some incredible action. Last year, it was Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United that shook up the landscape of European soccer. This summer we've already seen Erling Haaland move to Manchester City, and Kylian Mbappe almost ended up at Real Madrid before pulling an about face and returning to PSG. While the market continues to bring surprises, a new name entering the rumor mill is that of PSG superstar Neymar. Brought in to take the Parisians to new heights, they've long been dominant in France and largely inconsistent on the continental scale. He's battled off-the-field issues, he's struggled to stay healthy and consistent on it, and it might be the time for him to move on and revive his club career. Neymar is reportedly bothered by recent comments from club chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, seemingly opening the door for any perceived uncommitted player to go.

