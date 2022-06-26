Hotel Ziggy offers live music four nights a week

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Las Vegas is one of the most popular wedding destinations in the country, with a $2 billion wedding industry as of 2021. Hundreds of couples get married here daily, and many end up staying in Vegas for their honeymoon. Famously a destination for iconic chapel elopements, Las Vegas boasts dozens of romantic hotels to enjoy your first nights as a newlywed couple, replete with top-tier amenities and award-winning restaurants. The glitz and glam of the Strip offers over-the-top entertainment and fine dining, along with luxurious shopping and spa experiences—but there are numerous options off the Strip, too. This storied city really does have it all, and our list of the best honeymoon hotels in Las Vegas offers an array of accommodations that will appeal to every type of bride and groom.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 DAYS AGO