Denver PrideFest celebrations continue Sunday with big parade through the city

DENVER — PrideFest celebrations continued Sunday with a big parade through the city of Denver.

Thousands of community members showed up at Cheesman Park, joining together to march, cheer and show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Coors Light Denver Pride Parade featured hundreds of floats, music, dancing and a lot of fun costumes.

Our Denver7 team was also among the crowd, marching through the parade. Many people told us they were excited to feel that sense of community once again and gather together in person for the first time in over two years.

"It's very exciting, very energizing. It's very happy and joyful," said parade attendee, Alisha Vriese.

Denver's PrideFest is the third-largest in the country and helps raise money to support The Center on Colfax.

The organization provides support for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, transgender communities and more.

Saturday, Denver PrideFest kicked off with a Pride 5K and festival at Civic Center Park.

The Fest includes over 250 exhibitors, dozens of food and beverage vendors and live performances all weekend long.

Over 100,000 people participated in the parade, which passed through 14 blocks of Colfax Avenue from Cheesman Park to Civic Center, where celebrations continued on the second day of Denver PrideFest.