MEMBERS OF MAURY COUNTY FIRE RESPONDED TO A STRUCTURE FIRE THIS MORNING IN THE AREA OF CATHEY’S CREEK PIKE. UPON ARRIVAL UNITS FOUND HEAVY SMOKE SHOWING FROM THE SINGLE-STORY RESIDENCE. THE SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE ATTIC AND EAVES AND CREWS QUICKLY SEARCHED THE HOME AND CONTAIND THE FIRE TO THE ATTIC. CREWS WERE ON SCENE FOR QUITE SOMETIME AND DESPITE LIMITED WATER SUPPLY AND NO HYDRANT ACCESS, REPONDERS WERE ABLE TO CONDUCT OFFENSIVE OPERATIONS WHICH RESULTED IN THE HOUSE STILL STANDING AND MANY FAMILY BELONGINGS SALVAGED.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO