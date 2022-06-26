ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-star linebacker commits to Vols

By Reece Van Haaften
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three-star linebacker Jeremiah Telander announced on his Twitter that he is committed to the University of Tennessee.

The Gainsville, Georgia, native became the 12th player to commit to the Vols from the class of 2023. Telander is ranked as the 74th overall linebacker and 921st overall player in the class of 2023 according to 247sports.

He chose Tennessee over Louisville, Florida and North Carolina

