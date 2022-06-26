Over 30 vendors on hand during Artisan Flea Market

Over 30 vendors were on hand at the Artisan Flea Market on Peach Street for the monthly meeting on Sunday.

The flea market is considered to be a “festival of music, food, and community.”

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is responsible for closing down the block in order to give a safe space for community members to gather, walk, and shop safely.

One business owner shared why she appreciates the community supporting her small business.

“The community comes together and they support one another. My small business to me means that I can stay home with my kids, raise my kids, come out and the community supports us,” said Charmain Wismar, Charmain’s Custom Creations.

The Shops on the Hill are open on the last Sunday of every month through September.

