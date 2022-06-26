ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Watch: Yankees' Aaron Judge walks-off Astros with 28th homer of season

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hppbI_0gMn2yTN00
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge tosses his helmet as he comes home after hitting a game-winning walk-off three run home run against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge added another home run to his MLB-leading tally Sunday with a three-run blast to walk-off the Houston Astros in the 10th inning.

Judge, 24, now has 28 home runs on the season — six more than any other player in MLB — and the Yankees have already won 10 times with walk-offs. On Sunday, his 417-foot shot into the bullpen in left center field gave New York a 6-3 win.

On Saturday, the Yankees were no-hit by the Astros in a 3-0 loss. New York continued its hitless streak until the seventh inning Sunday and became the first team in over 40 years to finish 16 consecutive innings without a hit.

The slump ended in the seventh inning when Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run over the center field wall. An inning later, D.J. LaMahieu tied the game with a two-run homer to left field.

The Yankees improved to an MLB-best 53-20 on the season with the win. The Astros fell to 45-27 with the loss, but still have a 10-game lead in the AL West.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sha'Carri Richardson lashes out at media after bad race

Sha’Carri Richardson lashed out at the media on Sunday after her latest disappointing finish. Richardson finished with a time of 22.47 and placed 10th in the semifinals of the women’s 200m final at the 2022 U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday. She failed to qualify for the finals and will not represent Team USA at the World Championships in July.
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game. Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Houston, TX
Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Shocked By Yankees' Performance On Sunday

The Houston Astros have come into the Bronx and silenced the Yankees' bats this weekend. After Cristian Javier led a combined no-hit effort on Saturday, the 'Stros are once again holding the Bombers hitless through the middle of the seventh Sunday. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "Including the ninth inning on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Are Furious With Angels' Behavior Sunday

Baseball fans aren't happy with what the Los Angeles Angels did on Sunday afternoon. Angels superstar slugger Mike Trout was hit by a pitch on Saturday night and the rest of the team didn't care for it. In the top of the second inning, Angels starting pitcher Andrew Wantz hit...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Hernandez Anniversary

Nine years to the day, Aaron Hernandez news shocked the National Football League. The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested, charged with murder and released by the AFC East franchise on June 26, nine years ago. It was one of the most-shocking days in recent NFL history. Hernandez...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Wild Angels vs. Mariners Fight

A crazy fight broke out between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. The Angels and the Mariners had an all-out brawl that seemed to be sparked by what happened during Saturday night's game. Mike Trout was thrown at during Saturday night's game and he wasn't happy about it following the contest. Then, on Sunday, another thrown-at situation led to an all-out brawl.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees
TMZ.com

Former NY Mets Prospect Darwyn Encarnacion Dead At 21 After Horrific Car Crash

Former New York Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died following a horrific car crash in the Dominican Republic this week. He was just 21 years old. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Encarnacion was driving an SUV on Wednesday when it tumbled off a bridge and crashed into a ditch below it.
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox instructing players to not hustle to first base

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with numerous injuries to key players this season, and they are trying a new approach to address the issue — not hustling. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Saturday that certain players have been instructed to “slow it down” running to first base if they hit into what appears to be a routine out. Tim Anderson, who returned from a groin injury last week, has been told not to hustle to first on sure outs. The same goes for Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn. La Russa said there are other “key offensive guys” on the list as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mariners' Jesse Winker apologizes for flipping off fans during brawl with Angels

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was at the center of an on-field brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He is not sorry for any of it, with one exception. Winker spoke to the media after Sunday’s game and gave his take on what took place in the second inning, which saw him ejected after being hit by a pitch. Winker said he was sorry for flipping off the fans, but nothing else.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
thecomeback.com

Lenny Dykstra tells Howard Stern surprising thing Keith Hernandez made him do

Never one to mince words when speaking to Howard Stern, or anyone for that matter, Lenny Dykstra revealed an interesting fact about his former teammate Keith Hernandez Tuesday morning. While appearing on Stern’s SiriusXM Radio show, the King of All Media asked Dykstra for his thoughts on Hernandez having his...
BASEBALL
NBC News

Watch Yankees fans go wild after little girl flips water bottle in viral moment

A little girl at Sunday's New York Yankees-Houston Astros game managed to upstage the ballplayers with her own brand of skill. During the game's ninth inning, the girl, wearing pink shorts and a white print shirt, kept fans in section 202 of Yankee Stadium riveted as she tried — and eventually succeeded — to toss a water bottle in the air and land it right-side up on a bleacher.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy