Watch: Yankees' Aaron Judge walks-off Astros with 28th homer of season

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge tosses his helmet as he comes home after hitting a game-winning walk-off three run home run against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning at Yankee Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge added another home run to his MLB-leading tally Sunday with a three-run blast to walk-off the Houston Astros in the 10th inning.

Judge, 24, now has 28 home runs on the season — six more than any other player in MLB — and the Yankees have already won 10 times with walk-offs. On Sunday, his 417-foot shot into the bullpen in left center field gave New York a 6-3 win.

On Saturday, the Yankees were no-hit by the Astros in a 3-0 loss. New York continued its hitless streak until the seventh inning Sunday and became the first team in over 40 years to finish 16 consecutive innings without a hit.

The slump ended in the seventh inning when Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run over the center field wall. An inning later, D.J. LaMahieu tied the game with a two-run homer to left field.

The Yankees improved to an MLB-best 53-20 on the season with the win. The Astros fell to 45-27 with the loss, but still have a 10-game lead in the AL West.