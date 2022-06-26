Mark Trobaugh

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors today approved the hiring of an Assistant County Attorney. Sharese Whitesell of Sioux City has served in the Woodbury County Public Defender’s office. She has also assisted cases in Plymouth, Lyon, Sioux, Woodbury, and Monona Counties. Whitesell recently was one of seven candidates applying for an opening on the court in Judicial District 3B, which includes six northwest Iowa counties.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO