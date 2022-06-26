Mark Trobaugh

Pastor Brian Hoffman is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, June 29. 2022. Pastor Hoffman is with Calvin Christian Reformed Church in Le Mars. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors today approved the hiring of an Assistant County Attorney. Sharese Whitesell of Sioux City has served in the Woodbury County Public Defender’s office. She has also assisted cases in Plymouth, Lyon, Sioux, Woodbury, and Monona Counties. Whitesell recently was one of seven candidates applying for an opening on the court in Judicial District 3B, which includes six northwest Iowa counties.
The City of Le Mars has announced the hire of a Community Economic Development Director. He is Mark Gaul, who currently serves in the same capacity for the city of Orange City. City Manager Jason Vacura says Gaul will help with planning, and oversight of existing and future residential, commercial,...
THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19. THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR...
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A PAIR OF INCIDENTS IN LEEDS MONDAY EVENING THAT STARTED WITH AN ARMED ROBBERY AND LATER INVOLVED AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE. SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE FIRST INCIDENT HAPPENED ON FLOYD BOULEVARD AT THE SELECT MART WHERE A BLUE TOYOTA CAMRY WITH NEBRASKA PLATES PULLED UP TO ANOTHER CAR AT A GAS PUMP:
Le Mars and Sioux City West baseball split a very entertaining doubleheader on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs took game one by a final of 22-5 in six innings while Sioux City West got the Bulldogs in game two by a final of 6-4. The Bulldogs just could not stop scoring...
