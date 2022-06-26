ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Janitor leaves inspiring messages for elementary students each day

By Cynthia Fodor
WLKY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Woodland Hills Elementary in Waukee, Iowa, arrive to class each...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

This is Iowa: Group of women works to restore 146-year-old historic Iowa landmark

JEFFERSON, Iowa — More than 60 Iowa women with no construction experience are ready to reopen a landmark they have saved. The small town sisterhood lives by the motto "Why not us?" So, when one of Greene County's oldest buildings flooded, they pooled their passions to resuscitate it, right down to the dozens of women's faces on the façade.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Broadlawns Medical Center introduces new DEI position

DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center is now tackling issues of diversity, equity and inclusion head-on, with its first DEI officer guiding the hospital starting in June. Renee Hardman, the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, said this position is one she's excited about having. "My role is...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa native running to raise money for veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matthew Johnson is a former Knoxville Raceway driver, a veteran and an IronMan competitor. He's an exceptional athlete but more so an exceptional person. On July 2, Knoxville Raceway will be hosting their usual races, but Johnson is making it special. He is running from...
DES MOINES, IA
hot1047.com

[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Waukee, IA
Education
City
Waukee, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Effingham Radio

Kiss Dropping Unreleased 1977 Des Moines Concert

Coming on September 9th is the last concert from Kiss' ongoing archival "Off The Soundboard" series. Live In Des Moines 1977 was recorded during the Alive II tour on November 29th, 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, featuring the band's original and classic lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Native Will Once Again Represent Team USA on the Track

Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines consistently puts out some of the best athletic programs and individual athletes in the state. The football program won seven state championships in a row from 2013-2019. Former Iowa basketball stud and member of the Utah Jazz Bobby Hansen went there. So did current Hawkeye star, Caitlin Clark.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Janitor#Art#Kcci#Hearst
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds announces legal actions regarding abortion in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday two legal actions following theU.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Reynolds said she will urge the Iowa Supreme...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

West Des Moines restaurant serving Korean corndogs and fried chicken

A new Korean fusion restaurant is opening in West Des Moines Tuesday and you'll find all the traditional eastern Asian flavors like gochujang and kimchi, but with a trendy twist.Driving the news: Jenny Lee Symonds, a local Korean-American chef, is opening up her own space — Jenny Lee's Korean American Kitchen — in West Des Moines at the former spot of UNRVLD barbecue.Symonds previously operated TaKo inside the kitchen at Boomer's Bicycle Lounge.How it started: About 16 years ago, Symonds' mother owned a Korean restaurant along Douglas Ave and Merle Hay Road, but "back then I don't think it was...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
lawnandlandscape.com

Companies team up against invasive beetles in Des Moines

The green industry is joining forces to address the pest sweeping across the nation, the Emerald Ash Borer. The city of Des Moines requested help to treat 150 Ash trees that hadn’t been treated for several years. Arbor Masters, a provider for the city, volunteered assistance alongside SiteOne Landscape Supply, Mirimichi Green and Arborjet.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Garbage truck fire brings rapid response Tuesday in Adel

ADEL, Iowa — A fire broke out in an Ankeny Sanitation garbage truck near the Dallas County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Court Street. The truck driver jettisoned the load of garbage in the...
ADEL, IA
3 News Now

Reynolds appoints campaign donor to Iowa Board of Regents

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Des Moines area businessman James “JC” Risewick to the Iowa Board of Regents Friday. Risewick is the president and chief operating officer of his family business, Seneca Companies, which specializes in petroleum dispensing and design solutions for gas stations. “I’m thankful that the Governor...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Final Work getting Underway On Pedestrian Bridge In Ames

(Ames, IA) — Work will begin tonight (Monday) on the final portion of a long-awaited bridge that will benefit thousands of football fans on game days in Ames. The East Gateway Bridge over University Boulevard will allow fans to cross the roadway to Jack Trice Stadium from the parking areas east of the stadium. John Harvey with Iowa State University’s facilities management team says they will close the roadway to traffic and install a steel truss overhead connecting two towers. They will then install the bridge deck. The project costs ten-million-dollar dollars and will also benefit motorists who won’t have to stop for pedestrians crossing the road.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Anti-abortion supporters rally at the Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday morning, a group of anti-abortion Iowans gathered on the west steps of the Iowa Capitol, praying for lawmakers to pass stricter abortion laws after theU.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. "We are here to provide support for the Supreme Court as they...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Police: Des Moines QuikTrip robbery suspect fled on bike

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an east side convenience store was robbed early Monday morning. It happened at the QuikTrip at 1000 E. University Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. The suspect did not display a weapon but implied that he had one, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Top 2023 basketball prospect Omaha Biliew returning to Waukee

Top 2023 high school basketball prospect, Omaha Biliew, is returning to Waukee. KCCI confirmed with Waukee AD Eric Boyle that Biliew has moved back to Waukee and communicated his intentions to finish his high school career at Waukee High School. Biliew played basketball last season at the Link Academy in...
WAUKEE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy