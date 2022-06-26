ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester institution O'Connor's Restaurant & Bar to be sold; name will remain same

By Rick Eggleston, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
WORCESTER — After more than three decades behind the bar and in the kitchen, Brendan and Claire O'Connor announced Sunday they are selling their beloved West Boylston Street institution O'Connor's Restaurant & Bar.

The couple, who've been involved in the hospitality industry for decades, have decided to retire, and are selling the 1160 West Boylston St. establishment to restauranteurs Dennis and Jennifer Maxwell, and their son, Kyle, according to a press release issued by the restaurant late Sunday.

“Claire and I came over from Ireland over 30 years ago with a dream of establishing an Irish restaurant and bar in America. We had never been to Massachusetts and knew nothing of Worcester," O'Connor's founder and co-owner Brendan O'Connor, 67, said in the release. "Here we are 34 years later, and to say we found our home is an understatement. The Worcester community embraced us and our establishment, and we could not be more grateful.”

The couple has owned and operated O'Connor's in the city since 1989.

The city License Commission is expected to approve the transfer of the liquor license from the O’Connors to the Maxwells at Thursday's scheduled meeting. The move will formally begin the transition of ownership, which will be then have to be approved by the state.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed and closing date is anticipated for early August, the release said.

According to O'Connor, the Maxwell family will continue running the restaurant as O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar, and existing restaurant management and staff will remain.

“O’Connor’s is a beloved institution in Worcester and we are excited to build upon its legacy,” Kyle Maxwell said in the release. “Worcester is a special place with a solid sense of community and we are delighted to become a more integral part of it and continue the grand welcoming tradition of O’Connor’s.”

