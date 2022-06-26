ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong ‘renouncing’ U.S. citizenship after Roe v. Wade overturn

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong feels major disharmony with the United States.

The musician said at a concert Friday in London that he’s “renouncing” his U.S. citizenship and moving to the United Kingdom, according to Deadline .

The declaration came after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier Friday, ending the federal right to get an abortion.

“There’s too much f—king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f—king excuse for a country,” Armstrong told the audience.

Armstrong also said “F—k America,” according to Deadline, which reports the singer also told the crowd he wasn’t kidding about moving to the U.K.

The 50-year-old Armstrong, who was born in Oakland, Calif., was previously critical of the American media and the public’s reaction to it in the 2004 hit song “American Idiot.”

He is one of numerous musicians to take issue with the U.S. in the days since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Olivia Rodrigo told the crowd at the Glastonbury festival in England that she’s “devastated and terrified” by the ruling, according to The Guardian , while Lizzo and promoter Live Nation pledged $1 million to support reproductive rights organizations.

