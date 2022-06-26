ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man crashes into Sarasota dog care center, charged with DUI

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Sarasota Police arrested a driver who crashed through the front of Camp Bow Wow dog care center in Sarasota early Sunday, charging him with driving under the influence and property damage. [ Sarasota Police Department ]

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Sarasota dog day care facility early Sunday, police said.

Sarasota Police tweeted images of the damage late Sunday afternoon, saying they responded to the crash at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A driver had hit a pole before crashing through the front of Camp Bow Wow Sarasota at 2101 17th Street, police said. The crash caused “significant damage,” police said, though no one was hurt.

The driver, a 41-year-old Sarasota man, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and property damage, according to arrest records.

According to Camp Bow Wow Sarasota’s Facebook page, the center has been closed since early May while undergoing renovations, and was not scheduled to reopen until July 6.

Mysuncoast.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Driver decides to bypass traffic on sidewalk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sidewalks are for pedestrians. That’s the message the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has for drivers on the Suncoast after citing a driver for this very issue. The office opened up an investigation into dash cam footage sent to them showing a driver dangerously passing...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
