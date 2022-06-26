Yankees tie MLB hitless streak before rallying for walk-off win vs. Astros

For a moment on Sunday afternoon, it appeared as if history was going to be made at Yankee Stadium.

A day after the Houston Astros combined for a no-hitter, Jose Urquidy held the Bronx Bombers hitless through 6.1 innings before Giancarlo Stanton finally broke it up with a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

It was the first Yankees hit since the eighth inning of Friday’s game as the team went a total of 16 innings without a hit — tying a record since expansion (1961) with the 1973 Oakland Athletics and 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers.

The good news for the Yankees is that both of those teams won the World Series and the Yankees certainly seemed like they recaptured the kind of magic that could get them there as well.

After Stanton got the Yankees on board, the Bronx Bombers bats finally woke up to rally for a 6-3 win in 10 innings, courtesy of a three-run walk-off home run from Aaron Judge to split the four-game series.

It was Judge’s second game-winning hit of the series, winning Thursday’s game with a walk-off single.

It was a sudden turn of events as the Astros were eight outs away from tossing back-to-back no hitters — a feat that has never been done in MLB history.

The Yankees and Astros entered the four-game series as the two best teams in the American League and after a four-game split, in which every game was close, it is clear these two teams are the cream of the crop in the AL.

While there is certainly a lot of baseball still to be played, it seems as if the Yankees and Astros may indeed be on a collision course to met again in the ALCS in October.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram