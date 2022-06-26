Missing Middletown girl found safe
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A missing Middletown girl has been found safe, according to Middletown Borough Police. Police announced over the weekend...www.abc27.com
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A missing Middletown girl has been found safe, according to Middletown Borough Police. Police announced over the weekend...www.abc27.com
There is more to this story. Who was she with? Was she there for an event she was there with family/friends? Was she alone? She a mere child. I hope they find her safe. Why don't they report the entire story?
Comments / 11