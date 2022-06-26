ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Missing Middletown girl found safe

By James Wesser, George Stockburger
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A missing Middletown girl has been found safe, according to Middletown Borough Police. Police announced over the weekend...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 11

PixieDust
3d ago

There is more to this story. Who was she with? Was she there for an event she was there with family/friends? Was she alone? She a mere child. I hope they find her safe. Why don't they report the entire story?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Body of missing boy found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 6/30: A 12-year-old boy has been found dead just before 2 a.m. in a pool at Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom Boro., according to the York County Coroner. Pau Kahi was attending the camp Wednesday with a Lancaster County church group of 40...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Reward offered for State Police suspect possibly in Lancaster County

(WHTM) – The suspect in a Pennsylvania State Police crash investigation may be in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in a crash and shooting in Chester County back in May. Troopers from the Avondale barracks responded to Lees Bridge Road and Fremont Road in West Nottingham Township on May 12 and say Phillips crashed a vehicle into a residence, fled, and discharged a firearm in a nearby field.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Tragedy At Southern York County Campground

NEW FREEDOM – A missing 12-year-old boy from a southern York County campground has been found dead. Southern Regional Police reported that Pay Kahi was reported missing yesterday afternoon from the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom. The boy had been part of a youth group at the campground. The York County Coroner reports that he was found deceased in a pool just before 2 a.m. today.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County sobriety checkpoint planned for July 4 weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Dauphin County during the holiday weekend (July 1 through July 4). The goal of the checkpoint is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads. State Police want to remind community...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Middletown, PA
Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Missing child found dead in campground pool: York County coroner

A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool early Thursday, hours after he’d been reported missing, according to the York County coroner. York County authorities on Wednesday issued an alert for missing 12-year-old Pay Kahi, who they said was last seen at the Summit Grove Campground, near 140 S. Front St., at 3:45 p.m. He was there with a church youth group.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teen injured in York shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A teen was injured after a late night shooting in York City. York City Police tell abc27 the shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday night on the 1000 block of Roosevelt Ave. The victim, a 19-year-old boy, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Get daily...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Middletown Borough Police#Middletown Police#Abc27 News
MyChesCo

Do You Recognize These Tattoos? Help Police ID Theft Suspect in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

PSP corporal faces four misdemeanor charges

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is now facing four misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident and later lying about it to investigators. That accident allegedly took place shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Ridge and Swanville roads on June 9. Matthew Burns, 39, has been charged with […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

MA Man Kills PA Mom In Front Of Kids, Shoots Himself: DA

A Massachusetts man shot and killed a Pennsylvania mom of two Wednesday, June 8 before shooting himself during a domestic dispute, authorities said. Police responding to a call of a suicidal person inside a Clark Court home in Northampton Township found Samantha J. Rementer, 31, dead and Thadius W. McGrath, 35, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face around 5 p.m., Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Lancaster funeral director found dead in car

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A funeral director from Lancaster County who was found guilty in October 2021 of abusing a corpse was found dead on Monday, June 27. According to a release from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Andrew Scheid was found dead in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the parking lot of a Quarryville store.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Skateboarder hurt in Franklin County accident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg police in Franklin County are investigating a pedestrian accident that happened Tuesday evening. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the incident occurred at the intersection of E. Queen Street and S. Main Street at around 4:19 p.m. Police say a man was riding a skateboard...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Boat motor stolen from Lebanon County property

FREDRICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boat motor was stolen from a Lebanon County residence on Sunday, June 26. According to a release statement from the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday, June 27, troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North Mechanic Street in Bethel Township for a theft of a boat motor.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man steals over $5k of construction equipment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police arrested and charged a man they say stole over $5,000 worth of construction equipment back in February. According to police, 42-year-old David E. Coello-Cedeno was charged after an investigation was completed regarding a reported burglary. The construction company reported that an unknown person entered one of their sites and took $5,733 worth of equipment.
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police say someone possibly shot at vehicle on Route 35 in Snyder County

Richfield, Pa. — Police say someone may have shot at a vehicle as it was traveling on Route 35 in Snyder County. According to state police at Selinsgrove, the driver discovered that a small round object had struck their Toyota Yaris while they were traveling east on Route 35 between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. June 24. Police believe the vehicle may have been struck by a BB or pellet gun. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County phone thief wanted

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who stole an AT&T employee’s phone. Ephrata Police say a man entered the AT&T store and said he was interested in purchasing a new phone. Police say while a store employee was distracted the man took the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro and placed it in his pocket.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy