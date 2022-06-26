ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque police say 2 homicides cases may be connected

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A suspect was in custody Sunday after two homicides in Albuquerque that may be connected, according to police.

They said officers responded to a convenience store 7:45 a.m. Sunday and found the body of a man who had been shot.

During their investigation, police said they received another call about a deceased woman in a southwest Albuquerque home.

Police said the shooting began with a fight inside the gas station, which moved outside to a side street.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released by police yet.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
