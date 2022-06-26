ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Crews respond to multicar accident in Huber Heights

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
Old Troy Pike Accident

HUBER HEIGHTS — Crews responded to a multicar accident in Huber Heights Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers said that crews were called to an accident in the 4000 block of Old Troy Pike around 4:40 p.m.

Video from the scene shows debris all over the roadway and heavy damage to the front of at least two cars.

Dispatch was unable to provide information about injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we learn more.

Allan Argast
2d ago

wow. how fast was the car going that lost not only the tire. but the whole bearing assembly

