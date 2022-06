When you look good in something, you tend to wear it often. For Jennifer Hudson, that something is the color red. You have to be confident to wear red. When you’re hand selected by Aretha Franklin to portray her in a movie about her life, you have every reason to be confident. Hudson is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for that portrayal of the "Queen of Soul". Let’s take a look back at some of Jennifer’s best moments in red to get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.

