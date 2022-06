Rising Irvington (N.J.) junior Vaboue Toure joined his brother, Famah, at Rutgers on Saturday, less than one week after joining him on his official visit there. A rising junior and Famah’s younger brother by two years, Vaboue could grow into the best Toure of all, though Famah currently has the edge. Rutgers is recruiting both with their big brother, Mohamed, a sophomore edge at the school, serving as the linchpin.

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO