Activitiesguide nowavailable

ELIZABETHTOWN — A new guide containing activities and sites to see throughout the area has been produced by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and is now available in several locations.

According to the Chamber’s Executive Director Terri Dennison, the guide is meant to provide information for residents and to attract new visitors to the area.

The booklet features listings on outdoor recreation and historical sites as well as a directory of businesses that are members in the Chamber. Besides being available locally, copies are being distributed by the 10 North Carolina Welcome Centers. It can also be found at the Chamber office, located at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

A digital copy of the guide is also available on the home page of the Chamber’s website, located online at www.elizabethtownwhitelake.com.

Copies may be ordered from the website as well or by contacting the Chamber of Commerce at 910-862-4368.