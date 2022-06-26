ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six players, both managers ejected after Mariners-Angels brawl

 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners engaged in a bench- and bullpen-clearing brawl in the top of the second inning on Sunday in Anaheim, Calif.

Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker with a pitch on the right hip. Winker took a couple steps toward the mound before approaching the Los Angeles dugout.

Wantz and Winker were ejected, as were Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, Mariners manager Scott Servais, Angels pitchers Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Tepera, and Mariners outfielders Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford.

The Angels were upset about Mike Trout nearly being hit in the head by a pitch in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game by Mariners reliever Erik Swanson.

–Field Level Media

