ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Byron Buxton’s big day leads Twins past Rockies

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9GTf_0gMn0FGS00

Byron Buxton singled, doubled, tripled and scored three runs to help the Minnesota Twins to a 6-3 win against the visiting Colorado Rockies in the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday.

Max Kepler had two hits and two RBIs and Luis Arraez also had two hits and a run scored for the Twins, who have won three of four overall.

Twins starter Joe Ryan (6-3) allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings. He struck out one and walked one.

Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Connor Joe, C.J. Cron, Brian Serven and Garrett Hampson had two hits each for the Rockies, who have lost five of six.

Rockies starter Ryan Feltner (1-3) allowed five runs and eight hits in four innings. He struck out two and walked one.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Joe doubled and scored on a two-out double by Cron.

Feltner gave up a one-out walk in the first, followed by four straight singles, the last three driving in runs to push the Twins ahead 3-1.

Buxton, who has been battling knee soreness for several weeks, tripled for the second consecutive game to score Arraez from first and make it 4-1 in the second inning. Buxton scored on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Correa for a 5-1 lead.

Charlie Blackmon homered for Colorado in the third to make it 5-2

Joe singled, stole second and scored on a double by Yonathan Daza in the fourth to trim the lead to 5-3.

The Rockies missed some chances to put more runs on the scoreboard.

They put runners on first and third with no outs in the second, but couldn’t push across a run.

Caleb Thielbar relieved Ryan in the sixth and Colorado loaded the bases with no outs, but Daza lined out to Thielbar and Blackmon grounded into a force play at home.

Emilio Pagan then relieved Thielbar and struck out Cron to keep it a two-run deficit.

Buxton singled with one out in the seventh and came home on a two-out double by Kepler to make it 6-3.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Angels, Mariners benches clear for brawl

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox instructing players to not hustle to first base

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with numerous injuries to key players this season, and they are trying a new approach to address the issue — not hustling. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Saturday that certain players have been instructed to “slow it down” running to first base if they hit into what appears to be a routine out. Tim Anderson, who returned from a groin injury last week, has been told not to hustle to first on sure outs. The same goes for Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn. La Russa said there are other “key offensive guys” on the list as well.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Mariners, Royals Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

The Seattle Mariners reportedly dealt for a former All-Star on Monday. According to the USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Mariners "acquire DH/1B Carlos Santana from the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming." Noting, "Santana was hitting .357 in June with two homers and 11 RBI...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX Sports

Buxton's RBI triple sparks Twins in 6-3 win vs. Rockies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton had three hits, including an RBI triple for the second straight game, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Sunday to stretch their division lead ahead of a pivotal series against Cleveland. Max Kepler added two hits and two RBIs for...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Caleb Thielbar
Person
Garrett Hampson
Person
Byron Buxton
FOX Sports

Guardians enter matchup against the Twins on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (41-33, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-32, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -136, Guardians +115; over/under is 8 runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Twins bullpen melts down, Guardians win first game of doubleheader

Devin Smeltzer had a tremendous outing on the mound and Carlos Correa homered for the second straight game, but Emilio Pagan's latest meltdown handed the Cleveland Guardians a 3-2 win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Pagan came into the game in the eighth inning trying to protect a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Ryan Jeffers resting Tuesday for Twins in Game 1

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Gary Sanchez is shifting from designated hitter to catcher and batting sixth in Tuesday's matinee. Kyle Garlick is at DH and batting cleanup. Jeffers will likely start behind the plate in the second game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy