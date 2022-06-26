ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Officials: Multiple homes evacuated when 5-alarm fire breaks out in Kearny

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Multiple homes were evacuated Sunday when a five-alarm fire broke out on the 200 block of Laurel Avenue in Kearny.

Fire departments from several nearby towns came to assist the Kearny Fire Department to put out the blaze. The fire spread to at least one other home, displacing multiple families.

A witness told News 12 New Jersey that she saw flames shooting out of one of the homes.

She said that neighbors started to bring cases of bottled water out for the firefighters and those who were displaced since temperatures on Sunday reached 90 degrees.

There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The American Red Cross is on the scene to help those who were impacted by the fire.

News 12

News 12

