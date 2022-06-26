Billie Joe Armstrong Plans to ‘Renounce’ His U.S. Citizenship After Roe v. Wade Reversal: ‘F— America’

Click here to read the full article.

For Billie Joe Armstrong , the sentiment behind “American Idiot” still rings true.

The Green Day frontman voiced his response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s long-standing federal abortion protection during the band’s “Hella Mega” tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

On stage at the London Stadium, Armstrong slammed the Supreme Court and the U.S. on Friday evening, just hours after the landmark decision, vowing he was moving to the U.K. and shouting “Fuck America.” He also added that he was “renouncing” his American citizenship.

He continued, “There’s too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country.” He also assured the crowd to take what he was saying seriously: “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Since the decision was announced over the past 72 hours, other artists and musicians have begun to employ their platforms to condemn the government’s attack on abortion access. Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam and Phoebe Bridgers are just a few that have shared their distaste for the ruling, with other artists such as Lizzo and Rage Against the Machine making pledges to donate to reproductive health organizations.

Olivia Rodrigo, who played the Glastonbury festival on the day of the ruling , was joined by British singer Lily Allen on the festival’s stage to dedicate the song “Fuck You” to the five justices who voted in the majority opinion: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. “We hate you! We hate you.”