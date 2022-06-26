ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Southern California Swelters Under June Heat Wave

Temperatures soared above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland Sunday with more of the same expected Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories. The advisories were in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita...

LA heat wave: Here's how hot it's going to get

LOS ANGELES - Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland Sunday and Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories. The advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
Heat Advisories Coming for SoCal on Sunday, Monday

Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland Sunday and Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories. The advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys. Saturday’s high in...
