Bringing a pet into your home is a big decision. It takes time, dedication, and, most importantly, love. For some like Jackie Daniels, the choice to adopt was a simple one,. "When I was in college, I worked at an animal shelter, and I saw a lot of great animals not get homes," Daniels said. "So I know the importance of adopting animals."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO