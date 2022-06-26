ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aguanga, CA

Brush Fire Burning Near Aguanga

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

A brush fire broke out in a remote area northeast of Aguanga...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Riverbottom Brush Fire Threatens Homes | Jurupa Valley

06.29.2022 | 3:49 AM | JURUPA VALLEY – 2nd alarm fire has broke out in Jurupa Valley. Evacuations were taking place on Juan Diaz and Riverview Dr. Battalion Chiefs are calling for a possibility of 200 acres. Multiple homes were threatened. Riverside City Fire was on scene as mutual aid. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Aguanga, CA
CBS LA

Mandatory evacuation orders for Union Fire in Jurupa Valley upgraded to warning

Crews with the Riverside County Fire Department on Saturday were battling a 110-acre wildfire, dubbed the Union Fire.There were 200 firefighters and 20 engines on the scene, as well as both water-dropping helicopters and planes. Evacuation orders were issued as the wildfire was threatening dozens of homes, though a little after 10 p.m., those orders were upgraded to an evacuation warning. "We did have an evacuation order in place for the homes that were adjacent to the river bottom that was burning," Riverside County Fire Department Public Information Officer Tawny Castro told CBSLA. "That has been downgraded to a warning. We do...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGUN 9

California firefighters rescue puppies trapped in tortoise den

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Fire crews in California came to the rescue of two puppies that were stuck for hours in a tortoise den in Yucca Valley. On Facebook, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said the two five-month-old puppies, Peo and Finn, could not get out of the den themselves because a 100-pound tortoise was blocking the exit.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Knock Down Fully-Involved Travel Trailer Fire in Aguanga

Firefighters Saturday knocked down a fully-involved travel trailer fire in Aguanga, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 6:36 a.m. to 53600 Glendora Court had the blaze out at 7:08 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
AGUANGA, CA
mynewsla.com

Child Who Drowned in Lake Elsinore Identified as High Desert Resident

A child who drowned while swimming with family members in Lake Elsinore was identified Monday as a nine-year-old Palmdale boy. Dante Clark died after disappearing near Launch Pointe at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Dante was in the water near the docks...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Fire Burning
paininthepass.info

Car Crashes Into Light Pole, Sparking Small Brush Fire On The 215 Interchange

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol and the City of Colton Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25, 2022. According to CHP, the car crash was on the transition ramp from southbound Interstate 215 to eastbound I-10 at 3:44pm Saturday afternoon. The solo vehicle that hit the light pole was a black sedan maybe a black Lexus.
COLTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Dies at Construction Site in Sun Valley

A man who fell into a trench at a construction site in Sun Valley died from asphyxia, authorities said Sunday. He was identified as 28-year-old Misael Montoya of Panorama City, according to the coroner’s office. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to the 8400 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized in Single-Car Crash on Highway 79 [Temecula, CA]

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway at Anza Road. Per initial reports, for reasons still unknown, an RV veered off of the two-lane highway and crashed into a tree at an unknown speed. Furthermore, the Cal Fire Department responded and rescued two occupants...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Long Beach Collision

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a freeway collision in Long Beach. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:32 a.m. to the Anaheim Street off ramp and the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks. It was unknown if the victim was...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
mynewsla.com

Several Injured In Bus Crash In El Segundo Area

Several people were injured in a bus crash in the El Segundo area Monday morning. Firefighters were sent to the 5600 block of West Imperial Highway about 8:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which was assisting El Segundo police and fire personnel. The circumstances of the crash...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
CBS LA

Boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday identified

The nine-year-old-boy who drowned at Launch Pointe Beach in Lake Elsinore on Sunday has been identified. Dante Clark, a Palmdale resident, lost his life on Sunday after drowning, the Riverside County Coroner's office announced on MondayClark was swimming with another juvenile when both began struggling to stay afloat. A bystander pulled one of the kids out but unfortunately Clark did not make it. A Riverside County Sheriffs Department dive team found Clark after a four-hour search in which the lake was closed off to the public. 
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle left the motorcyclist deceased at the scene after attempts to save his life. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Division Street and Avenue K-8 in the city of Lancaster at approximately 4:32 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022.
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

San Diego Man Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Identified

A man who was killed in a fatal 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Saturday, after striking a wheel that came over the center divider has been identified. Leonard Rarick, 81, from San Diego was killed in the fatal 5 freeway crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jorge Paniagua Killed in Head-On Crash on North State Street [Hemet, CA]

Traffic Collision on Crest Drive Left One Fatality. The accident happened on North State Street and Crest Drive just after 8:30 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said a southbound Infiniti sedan driven by Paniagua encountered a northbound Honda Civic turning west onto Sagecrest. As a result, the two vehicles...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle The post 5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people dead after a rollover crash in Beaumont

Two people died at the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning on the I-10 near Oak valley Parkway in Beaumont.  Cal Fire said the crash happened at 5:27 a.m. with only one car involved. California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this developing story.  The post Two people dead after a rollover crash in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy