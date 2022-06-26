Brush Fire Burning Near Aguanga

Crews with the Riverside County Fire Department on Saturday were battling a 110-acre wildfire, dubbed the Union Fire.There were 200 firefighters and 20 engines on the scene, as well as both water-dropping helicopters and planes. Evacuation orders were issued as the wildfire was threatening dozens of homes, though a little after 10 p.m., those orders were upgraded to an evacuation warning. "We did have an evacuation order in place for the homes that were adjacent to the river bottom that was burning," Riverside County Fire Department Public Information Officer Tawny Castro told CBSLA. "That has been downgraded to a warning. We do...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO