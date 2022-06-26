ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Vicky Eguia, Amazon Studios PR Executive, Dies at 48

By Hilary Lewis and Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djvS7_0gMmybSK00

Amazon Studios PR executive Vicky Eguia died Saturday in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer. She was 48.

Eguia spent years as head of publicity for Amazon’s original movies before moving into a new role as the director of PR for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Community Relations.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Studios head Jen Salke and PR boss Cory Shields said of Eguia in a staff memo, “As many of you know so well, Vicky was a consummate team player – always ready to pitch in with complete commitment and dedication. We will all miss her charm and sense of humor.”

The widely admired and affable PR executive arrived at Amazon Studios in 2015 when indie film veteran Bob Berney — with whom she had a long professional relationship — was tasked with helping to get the company’s original movie operation off the ground. One of Amazon’s early successes in this space was Manchester by the Sea , which earned multiple Oscar nominations — including best picture — and a win for best actor for Casey Affleck. With these accolades, Amazon made history as the first streaming service to earn a best picture Oscar nomination . Eguia also oversaw publicity campaigns for Amazon Studios titles like The Big Sick, The Sound of Metal, Borat Subsequent Movie Film, One Night in Miami, Coming 2 America and more.

Eguia was deft at running awards and publicity campaigns. Prior to Amazon, she held various publicity positions at Millennium Entertainment, Apparition, Picturehouse, and Newmarket Films and worked on a slew of high-profile titles with Berney, including Mel Gibson’s smash hit The Passion of the Christ and, later, Guillermo Del Toro’s Oscar-winning Pan’s Labyrinth and Marion Cotillard’s breakout movie La Vie en Rose.

“RIP Vicky Eguia. You brought tremendous spirit to all & always made it better; your love of movies & all us oddballs who make & support them was always evident. You will always be profoundly missed,” tweeted indie film vet Ted Hope , who worked with Berney at Amazon Studios.

Eguia began her career in 2000 as an account executive at Rogers & Cowan in the film department, where clients included IFC Films and Lionsgate. She worked on campaigns for films like Y Tu Mamá También, My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Whale Rider .

“Vicky was a very talented, smart and passionate publicity executive who truly loved entertainment and every facet of the craft of making films,” Amazon said of the late executive, who was also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and “had an incredible sense of humor and a magical way of telling stories that entertained all who knew her.”

“Vicky was admired and respected by filmmakers, industry tastemakers, her colleagues and her friends,” Amazon said. “She will be sadly missed.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 27

bitme
2d ago

Very sad. I’m more than sure the amount of stress that came with her job must’ve been insane. Positions like her’s comes with an automatic property of…. stamp! RIP.

Reply
5
BeautifulLife
1d ago

OMG!!!! The article said she had a long battle with cancer!!! Every death is not caused by the jab!!!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Brad Pitt Eyes the Final Stage of His Movie Career: “I Consider Myself on My Last Leg”

Four paragraphs in to GQ’s new Brad Pitt cover story, the Oscar-winning superstar is eyeing the end — of his career. “I consider myself on my last leg,” a “ruminative” Pitt, 58, says of contemplating this next, and final, phase of his career. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”More from The Hollywood ReporterSandra Bullock on 'The Lost City' Crossing $100M and Why She Turned It Down (At First)Behind Apple's Megadeal for Brad Pitt Formula One Racing Film From Joseph Kosinski'Bullet Train' Drops New Trailer With More Action and Brad...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin “OK” After Video Shows Her Being Pushed, Falling on Ground During L.A. Protest

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin is “OK,” a rep for the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter after video emerged this weekend showing Sweetin being pushed and falling to the ground during a protest in Los Angeles. In the video, posted to social media by freelance photojournalist Mike Ade, Sweetin is shown close to a group of police officers. One of them appears to push her and she then appears to trip and fall onto the street. She quickly gets up and collects herself before the protesters chant “no justice, no peace.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJudge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Deadline

Robert A. Katz Dies: Oscar- And Emmy-Nominated Producer On ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge’ And Films ‘Gettysburg’ And ‘Selena’ Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Robert Katz, a film and television producer best known for Gettysburg, Selena and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, died June 22 at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA following a long battle with lung cancer. He was 79. His death was confirmed by his family. Katz was born February 7, 1943 in Los Angeles, where he grew up, graduated high school and attended college. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery He served in the U.S. Marines as a jet fighter pilot. In the mid 1960s, he was detailed to Israel, where he helped to...
NFL
TheWrap

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September

The multi-talented Jennifer Hudson is returning to the small screen to host her own talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” premiering Sept. 12. The recent EGOT winner’s new series has set the Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as executive producers and showrunners. The upcoming show has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, and is heading into national syndication this fall. Fox TV stations will serve as its primary home and the show hails from Warner Bros.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s son, 10, backs Lamborghini into parked BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV — and promptly hit a BMW. The preteen was at a luxury car rental dealership with the actor, 49, and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on Sunday when he received permission to get in the driver’s seat of the Lambo, which starts at $230,000 for a 2022 model. Samuel put the yellow Urus in reverse, backing into the parked white vehicle. He immediately exited, checking on both cars. His dad did the same, comforting his youngest child with a hug. Neither the Lamborghini nor the BMW retained damage, a spokesperson for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Dorothy Dandridge
Person
Selena
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Mel Gibson
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lionsgate Films
TMZ.com

Guess Who These Little Brothers Turned Into!

Before these two matching little brothers in 'Top Gun' gear were living life in the Hollywood danger zone, they were just two sharply dressed siblings growing up in Los Angeles, California. These Malibu bros grew up with fame surrounding all sides of them ... Their father was a big name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Ezra Miller Reportedly Using Vermont Farm to House 3 Young Children and Their Mother Amid Grooming Scandal

Ezra Miller has been the host of a 25-year-old mother and her three young children on the actor's Vermont farm, a circumstance that concerns the children's father and two others who know the situation, Rolling Stone reported. Miller's 96-acre property is described as an unsafe environment by the sources, who claim there are unattended guns throughout the house. One of the sources, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, relayed that one of the children, a one-year-old, allegedly picked up a bullet and put it in her mouth.
VERMONT STATE
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has allegedly filed to change her name

Elon Musk’s daughter has allegedly filed to change her name to both confirm her gender identity and distance herself from Elon. @KnowNothingTV on Twitter recently posted a screenshot of a public record that one of Elon Musk’s daughters filed in order to change her name to align with her gender identity. She also stated that she wanted to distance herself from Elon Musk and break off any form of relationship with him.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mark Fleischman, Former Studio 54 Owner, Planning Assisted Suicide In Europe

Click here to read the full article. The man who once ruled New York City nightlife has told a media outlet that he plans to end the party in July. Mark Fleischman, who owned Manhattan’s Studio 54, once the world’s most exclusive club, is now 82 and confined to a wheelchair. He told the New York Post that he plans to use the Swiss nonprofit assisted suicide group Dignitas to end his life on July 13. The group helps assisted suicides with a lethal dose of barbiturates after a lengthy screening process. “I can’t walk, my speech is f–ked up and I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy