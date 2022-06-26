ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

House destroyed and several others damaged in Birmingham explosion

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rtZK_0gMmyUE700

A house has been destroyed and several others significantly damaged after an explosion in Birmingham , West Midlands Police said.

The force said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

Casualties have been reported but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, police said.

Footage on social media shows flames, damage and debris from a terraced red brick house.

Evacuations are taking place and people have been urged to avoid the area, with Dulwich Road and surrounding roads closed.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted: “We are currently dealing with a significant incident in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham.

“A large number of ambulances resources are at the scene along with @WestMidsFire and @WMPolice.

“The public are asked to keep away from the area to allow us to work.”

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Teen girls found dead in car submerged in Louisiana pond

Two teenage girls died after their car became submerged in a Louisiana pond, according to police.Officials say that the girls were killed when their vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree, and “vaulted” into the private pond in the state’s Ascension Parish, which is around 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, on Sunday.The girls have been identified by Louisana State Police as 16-year-old Caroline Smith, the driver, and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, the passenger. Both girls were from Prairieville.Police also noted that the girls had been traveling along Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line before hitting a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Accident#House#West Midlands Police#Wmpolice
Complex

Florida Man Dies After Going Into Lake With Alligators to Search for Frisbees

A man in Florida was found dead after he decided to search for Frisbees in a lake with surrounding signs warning people to beware of alligators, CBS News reports. Largo Police Department confirmed via email Tuesday that “a gator was involved” in the death of an unidentified 47-year-old man in John S. Taylor Park. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a specialist has been contracted to remove the gator “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Indian-born woman, 33, from Illinois who died in Florida Keys parasailing accident that left her son, 10, and nephew, 9, seriously injured after their line became detached

An Indian woman from Illinois has been pictured after she was killed while parasailing along with two young children. Supraja Alaparthi, 33, lost her life during the incident in the Florida Keys, while her son, Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and her nine-year-old nephew Vishant Sadda were injured. A sudden storm prompted...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
FireRescue1

2 brothers, both Texas firefighters, die in rollover crash returning from fire

Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his younger brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, served with the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department — By Leila Merrill. ​LOCKHART, Texas — Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jonathon Coco and his brother, Firefighter Hunter Coco, died Monday in a rollover crash outside of Lockhart, Texas, city officials said.
The Independent

Woman, 36, found in Ilford street dies after ‘horrific assault’ as murder investigation launched

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman who suffered an “horrific” assault died. Police were called to a seriously injured woman in Ilford in the London borough of Redbridge at 2.44am on Sunday.The 36 year-old victim was taken to hospital with critical head injuries and died later in the morning.Officers said the victim was attacked walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station at the time of the fatal attack.She was yet to be formally identified but her family have been contacted. No arrests had been made.Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

719K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy