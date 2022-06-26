ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 returns after more than two-hour lightning delay

By Emma Healy, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

The NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 resumed at 9:02 p.m. after a delay of two hours and 12 minutes following lightning strikes within eight miles of Nashville Superspeedway just after 6:50 p.m.

It marked the second delay of the day.

The first lightning strike of the day hit within seven miles of the track around 4:34 p.m., causing the race's first delay of the game. A second strike hit within eight miles at 4:53 p.m., extending the delay.

The race initially resumed at 5:34 p.m. following a delay of one hour and four minutes.

Denny Hamlin led through 41 laps before the first delay and held the lead going into the second delay after 139 laps. The race could count as complete after 151 laps, though that threshold has not yet been met.

Hamlin won the qualifying round on Saturday.

Rain is in the forecast for the remainder of the evening.

SATURDAY'S WINNER: Justin Allgaier holds off Knoxville's Trevor Bayne to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

FRIDAY'S WINNER: Ryan Preece wins again in NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

ROWDY: 'Rowdy' documentary proves NASCAR star Kyle Busch is more human than he lets on

The delay comes on the third day of racing at Nashville Superspeedway this week, following the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday and the the Xfinity Series on Saturday.

A rain shower previously shortened Cup Series qualifying on Saturday.

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_ .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 returns after more than two-hour lightning delay

